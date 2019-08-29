U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement in support of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) investigation into beef and cattle prices.
“I thank USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue for taking steps to protect cattle producers by investigating recent beef pricing margins to determine if there is evidence of price manipulation, collusion or other unfair practices following a major fire at Tyson Foods in Kansas,” said Rounds. “South Dakota’s producers have already been battling low commodity prices and poor weather. Instability in the market has added further strain to their industry. Live cattle prices have plummeted and at the same time, consumers have seen increases on the shelf. We need to know if this is a legitimate supply and demand issue or if somebody is unfairly profiting from the fire. I look forward to reviewing USDA’s findings after they finish their investigation, and urge swift action if it is determined that unfair practices have been used.”
A recent fire at a Tyson Foods slaughterhouse in Holcomb, KS, eliminated a major processor of cattle. The Tyson plant processed about 6,000 head of fed cattle per day, which is approximately 6 percent of the total U.S. fed cattle capacity. Following the fire, prices for beef have dramatically increased while cattle producers have experienced a decline in prices. USDA’s investigation will look into the pricing margin to find out if any unfair or illegal practices were used.
