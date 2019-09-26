United States Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) issued on Sept. 26 the following statement after voting “no” on the Continuing Resolution.
“Among a long list of other things, Continuing Resolutions are detrimental to our United States armed forces and, ultimately, the defense of our country. For example, they stop all new contracts and prevent the military from implementing new efficiencies and improvements that benefit our men and women in uniform. South Dakotans – and all Americans – deserve better, particularly when it comes to our defense and security.
“I cannot in good conscience support a CR that doesn’t even – at a minimum – fund the military appropriately, especially when the funding levels have already been agreed to. I’d much rather iron out our differences now than kick the can down the road a few weeks without any evidence of progress on the appropriations process.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.