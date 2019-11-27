Royal Johnson: SD hero of WWI played key Congressional role in founding American Legion a century ago

(This article originally was published in the Capital Journal Nov. 7, 2018.)
The important role played by a South Dakota member of Congress and war hero in forming the American Legion a century ago just after World War I is little known, but it’s a tale worth telling.
Especially since the American Legion’s National Commander Brett Reistad is visiting South Dakota this week just before the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Reistad, a Virginia law enforcement man and Army veteran, was in Fort Pierre on Tuesday and Mount Rushmore on Thursday, visiting Legion members, including his first visit to American Indian reservations, he told the Capital Journal.
Reistad was elected national commander at the American Legion’s national convention in Minneapolis in late August, 2018 at the 100th national convention since the Legion’s first one in September 1919, also in Minneapolis.
Like most people, even Legion leaders, Reistad had not heard of Rep. Royal Johnson, R-SD, who quickly became 1st Lt. Royal Johnson, and a hero, during the war.
Nearly a year after the war ended, in September 1919, President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Congressional legislation giving the American Legion a federal charter. It was U.S. Rep. Royal Johnson, R-SD, who introduced that legislation in the House in the summer of 1919, only months after he returned from France where he was critically injured in battle.
Raised in Highmore, Royal Johnson has a unique story: a politician who voted in Congress against entering the “Great War,” in Europe in 1917, but who, once his country was at war, left Capitol Hill and enlisted in the Army to go fight.
About 4.3 million American men joined the U.S. army, navy and marines in the Great War, as it was called until World War II; nearly all joined up in the last 18 months after American declared war on Germany.
According to state officials, 32,791 South Dakota men served during the war; 554 died overseas in battle or from disease.
But Johnson followed his no vote with a bold and brave move done by no one else, according to news reports.
A Republican, Johnson was one of only 50 members of the House to vote against the war declaration.
In January 1918, he resigned from Congress and enlisted in the Army as a private to go fight in France in the war he had opposed. He didn't have to go. He was 34 and was exempt from military service.
He enlisted at Camp Meade at Baltimore, Maryland, in the newly formed 313th regiment of the 79th Division, according to military records.
Congress rejected his resignation but Johnson stayed in France. leaving his seat empty in Congress.
He made sergeant within a few months, received an officer’s commission as a 2nd lieutenant in June 1919. By September 1918 he was a 1st lieutenant in France in Company D of the 313th Infantry, in the final slog of the war that killed millions. He was wounded seriously by an enemy shell.
“I misjudged a German 77,” he would say later of the eight-foot cannon that fired 77mm shells 6 miles or more, including the one that got him.
Even wounded, he helped carry wounded comrades to the rear before he allowed medics to work on him.
While he was in a hospital in France recovering from his wounds, South Dakota voters re-elected him to Congress.
Once he got back to Washington, he received the Distinguished Service Cross and a Purple Heart from his commanders. France’s Marshal Petain came to Washington to pin the Croix de Guerre on Johnson’s chest.
Johnson then became a fierce advocate for veterans in Congress, especially through the American Legion.
A year, nearly to the day, after Johnson was wounded, President Franklin Roosevelt signed into law the bill chartering the American Legion on Sept. 16, 1919.
Johnson kept veterans’ needs high on his agenda in the 1920s in Congress, especially South Dakota veterans of the war. At one point he made sure they received all the travel payments they were due, according to news reports.
Johnson left Congress in 1932 and remained a lawyer in Washington. He died Aug. 2, 1939, at 56, as a result of injuries from being hit by a car in late 1938.
He was buried in Arlington Cemetery.
In 1949, his widow, Florence, attended the dedication in Sioux Falls of the former Catholic women’s school re-named Royal C. Johnson Veterans Hospital. There were 5,000 in the audience.
One of Royal Johnson’s sons, Harlan Johnson, became a war hero himself. The 1931 graduate of the Naval Academy flew the same Devastator torpedo bomber in World War II as did Fort Pierre’s own John Waldron against the Japanese.
Like Waldron did at Midway a few months later in 1942, Harlan Johnson crashed into the sea off Guam; unlike Waldron he survived.
Captured by the Japanese, he spent three years in a POW camp. Decorated for his courageous service, Harlan Johnson retired from the Navy in 1959 as a rear admiral. He died in Sarasota in 1994.
Johnson’s older son, Everett, was a civil engineer in the Washington area. He named his son Royal Cleaves Johnson II, after his grandfather.
On Oct. 6, 2017, Royal Cleaves Johnson II died at his Myersville, Maryland, home, his family by his side.
His obituary said he was “the grandson and namesake of Royal C. Johnson I, congressional representative from South Dakota, founder of the Veterans Administration and co-founder of the American Legion.”
(The American Legion had a years-long beginning over several years well before the Great War and including organizing done by veterans in France after the war. Rep. Royal Johnson’s key role was in pushing the bill through Congress that gave it a federal charter, history says.)
But Johnson's role isn’t well known even in his home state by American Legion leaders.
State Commander Denny Brenden is ferrying National Commander Reistad around the state this week. Brenden knows the stories of how the American Legion was formed, at first informally, by veterans.
But he told the Capital Journal on Thursday he knew nothing about Royal Johnson, the Highmore boy who grew up to be such a brave soldier and a fierce advocate for his brothers in arms.
The University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where Royal Johnson earned his law degree in 1903, does not have a collection of his papers, one of the school’s librarians told the Capital Journal.
Royal Johnson was pretty well known in South Dakota in his day, serving as attorney general before being elected to Congress in 1914 and serving until 1932.
South Dakota historians say there doesn't seem to have been much written about the Congressman who enlisted in the war he voted against.
But Royal Johnson’s legacy was carried on by his sons and his grandchildren.
Johnson explained why he enlisted to fight in the war after he had voted against it: He said it would be wrong for him to vote for appropriations “sending other women’s sons into war,” according to a biography of him on the Army-Together We Served website.
A rare sentiment among members of Congress.
Royal C. Johnson II, who died a year ago at 82, served as an intelligence officer with the Air Force, including at the Strategic AIr Command in Omaha during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962.
Besides his sons and grandson, Royal Johnson of Highmore, South Dakota also could count as his legacy the 200 or more American Legion posts around his home state where 17,000 Legion members gather; as well the 2 million American Legion members living all around the world.
(This article includes material from the Capital Journal’s article on Royal Johnson published on April 7, 2017.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.