The Pierre Parade of Lights was Monday, Nov. 25 in Pierre, and there was royalty in the procession.
The South Dakota Rodeo High School Queen was not only in attendance, but Tashina Red Hawk, 16 of White River, rode her leopard Appaloosa horse named Tokala through Pierre’s streets.
Red Hawk drove the two hours north with her parents Shane and Noella. All three helped to get the horses ready before the parade.
The two horses, both leopard Appaloosas, were done up in holiday and Christmas themed gear. Shane rode his horse Akithita and Tashina was atop Tokala.
The horses were in the river playing before the drive up, Shane said. Their manes and tails had river grass in them, but it was worth it for the beautiful animals to have a little something to be happy about before traveling the, ultimately, four hours and dealing with people, sounds and lights a horse might not see on a regular basis.
Tashina’s horse and the decorations on him paved the way for the team to win the Griswald award for the parade. The Griswald award is given to the float, group or processional exhibiting a Clark Griswald-like all-in attitude with lights and decorations.
Tashina’s favorite rodeo event is the barrel racing. “I love the fast, tiny circles,” said Tashina. She looks forward to attending and promoting the sport of high school rodeo over the next year. Tashina, a sophomore at White River High School, is a 4.0 student, and her favorite subject is math.
“One of the favorite things I love to do, the most dear to my heart, is carrying in the American or the South Dakota State Flag at the rodeos I attend,” Tashina said.
Now that she wears the crown for a year, she is looking forward to being an ambassador for her sport.
“I love being a representative and a role model,” Tashina said. “Just being able to represent the sport of rodeo and the high schoolers around South Dakota is an amazing opportunity.”
Her mother, Noella, points out the mission statement of the high school rodeo is education, proper treatment of animals and bringing families together.
“This is a family event,” Noella said.
