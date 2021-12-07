Though the Trail of Governors project in Pierre may be nearing its completion, funding efforts are not.
The Run with the Govs presented a $5,000 donation to the Trail of Governors Foundation through the South Dakota Community Foundation on Dec. 3. This will help pay for one-quarter of Charles H. Sheldon’s bronze statue cost.
The statue is already built and put on permanent display as part of the Trail of Governors project. Sheldon was the second governor of South Dakota. His statue is located on East Capitol Avenue, just west of the Governor’s Residence.
The Trail of Governors consists of life-sized statues of all past South Dakota governors forming a “trail” of the statues from the State Capitol grounds to downtown Pierre near the Missouri River. There are only four statues of governors remaining to be bronzed and placed — Andrew E. Lee, Frank M. Byrne, W. J. Bulow and Gov. Kristi Noem. The Noem statue will be placed after she completes her term.
The fifth annual Run with the Govs fundraiser, a 3.5-mile run-or-walk course through the heart of Pierre going to all the statues of South Dakota’s governors, is set for June 18, 2022.
“We have donors who help to fund the project, and we also have a line of credit from a local bank partner that allows us to keep the project continuous, in case donations lag. This was the case in the flood year and Covid year. We’ve consistently placed three statues annually due to steady funding and donors,” Van Camp said.
She added that other statues are not fully paid, but not many. The organization’s website lists donor opportunities for the statues remaining.
Funds are still on goal for the next three statues, to be completed and put in their permanent locations during 2022.
“We do still need some funding to complete the Class of 2022, but we are on track to complete these last three statues to complete the Trail, to date,” Van Camp said. “Other than the flood year and the pandemic year, we have never postponed an unveiling, and 2022 will not be postponed.”
According to Ann Schwartz, one of the Run with the Govs event coordinators, the $5,000 is a combination of proceeds from the third and fourth annual races. It is an even dollar amount because not all proceeds were donated in this installment.
As of Nov. 1, donations totaled $2,223,269.12 before the $5,000 donation on Dec. 3.
The foundation prints and distributes copies of the walking trail map, which includes biographies for each governor. The maps are available at the city’s and the state’s visitor centers. They are also available to print from the trail’s website: www.TrailofGovernors.com.
