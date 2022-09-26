The 437 Project’s 12 runners made their way through Pierre on Friday night as part of their 437-mile journey from Belle Fourche to Sioux Falls, raising nearly $121,000 for the Helpline Center and, more importantly, suicide prevention awareness along the way.
Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams told a small crowd gathered on the Capitol building’s steps that people often ask her if increased call volume for assistance concerns her. She said she found it more encouraging than concerning.
“Since we changed from a 1-800 number to the 988 — a three-digit phone number — we’ve seen about a 70 percent increase in our call volume,” Kittams told the Capital Journal. “And that’s encouraging. That means more people are reaching out. They’re easily understanding that it’s three digits to do it, and they can call, text or chat with us 24 hours a day.”
She said the center averages about 500 calls per month and continues to increase. In addition to the three-digit number’s ease, Kittams attributed the increase to more suicide prevention awareness. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline employs people with master’s degrees in counseling or social work to answer crisis calls.
Kittams found that the general perceptions about suicide prevention and awareness have changed in South Dakota since she began working with the Helpline Center.
“When I started this 25 years ago, there never would have been a group like this that was willing to step up and talk about suicide and run across the state to raise awareness,” she said. “And we never would have been able to make it a successful event. People were just kind of suffering in silence — really not being able to talk about it if a family or friend had thoughts of suicide or if they had thoughts of suicide. They were afraid to talk about it.”
But Kittams found that’s changed, with more people willing to come forward and share that with others.
“To me, that is so heartening that people are encouraged to reach out for help,” she said.
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said he “hatched” the run idea nine months ago after trying to find a worthwhile cause to support that had a statewide impact. And he found the support and turnout came far easier than he anticipated, including raising $120,935.36 for the Helpline Center.
“That to me — I’ve been part of a lot of nonprofit events and organizations — where you can raise six figures or more for a nonprofit through a first-time event, I think that’s incredible,” he said.
TenHaken found the fundraising and awareness ease primarily due to people seeing a more significant impact from suicide than previously realized.
“But I think also an event like this that goes across the entire state makes people realize that it’s OK to talk about it, it’s OK to have these conversations,” he said. “So, both in finances as well as just the people that have shown up to support us, shows that the stigma is being lowered, which is one of the big goals as well.”
TenHaken said finding runners to participate also came easier than he expected.
“It was the easiest ask I’ve ever done,” he said. “In fact, we’ve had a lot of people who wanted to be a part of it, but we said we were going to do 12 people. If we do this again next year, which I can’t see us not doing it, maybe it will be a whole new crop of people who will get a chance to do this and experience this and help raise funds and awareness for the helpline.”
Sioux Falls resident, competitive runner and mental health counselor Benson Langat was among the 12 making their way across the state during the four-day trek. He found The 437 Project was a great way to combine several aspects of his life that are important to him.
“That’s a combination of what I’m trying to do for the community and individuals and families,” he said. “So, that wasn’t a hard thing for me to do because I know the impact and statistics of suicide and mental health in our state, in our country, in our community — I mean worldwide.”
Langat works for the nonprofit Family Service, Inc. in Sioux Falls, providing counseling. He said everyone copes with different mental health challenges and found that exercising 20-30 minutes every day provides positive benefits in dealing with those challenges.
“I’ve seen the benefit of running to take care of mental health,” he said. “So, it ties into both things that I’m doing.”
Langat found running also helps him deal with his daily stress and counseling work, even though he enjoys his job. His daily routine includes morning and, possibly, evening runs.
He said the 437-mile run was a new experience for him, but he found receiving letters from those who struggled with suicide or their loved ones emotional and motivational.
“It’s been a really good experience so far,” Langat said.
Sioux Falls resident and University of South Dakota professor Whitney Lucas Molitor isn’t a professional runner, but she isn’t a stranger to long-distance runs.
“Mostly, it’s just something we do for our own enjoyment and kind of our form of having a community of people who share interests and, in a way, managing our own mental health — getting away from the stress of life, work, family and all of that, and just enjoying a run,” she said.
Lucas Molitor and the other women took the night shifts during the relay. She completed a 10-mile stretch at 2 a.m. on Friday before arriving in Pierre. She found running at night posed challenges, but the experience also had its upside.
“I had crossed the Cheyenne River bridge and had a little uphill, and then I had some fun downhills, so I’m looking forward to tonight around the same time, around one or two in the morning,” Lucas Molitor said.
Sioux Falls resident Allison Weber joined the run with 11 marathons, two half Ironman triathlons and multiple long-distance relays.
“This is actually pretty hard,” Weber said about how The 437 Project stacked up to her previous events. “I’ve done some 200-mile relay events, but this one being 437 miles — I think is going to be extra challenging.”
She added The 437 Project runners complete four 10-mile increments roughly once per day.
“You roughly have about 18 or so in between each run, granted the boys are a little faster than the girls, but we kind of have an idea of when we need to eat, when we need to sleep,” she said. “But you kind of have to plan for those last couple of runs because we’re going to be extra tired then.”
With the runners standing on the Capitol’s steps as TenHaken introduced them, Kittams found The 437 Project run embodied how awareness should look.
“Because it goes from all over South Dakota, touching all parts of the state,” she said. “And that’s really the message — anybody can experience thoughts of suicide or have a family member that’s struggling. And so we want everyone to know that they could reach out for help.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.