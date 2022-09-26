Runners
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken introduces The 437 Project runners during their stop in Pierre on Friday while another runner made their relay let to the Capitol with the state's first gentleman Bryon Noem.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

The 437 Project’s 12 runners made their way through Pierre on Friday night as part of their 437-mile journey from Belle Fourche to Sioux Falls, raising nearly $121,000 for the Helpline Center and, more importantly, suicide prevention awareness along the way.

Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams told a small crowd gathered on the Capitol building’s steps that people often ask her if increased call volume for assistance concerns her. She said she found it more encouraging than concerning.

Paul TenHaken

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken during on of his relays. TenHaken came up with the 437-mile run to raise funds for the Helpline Center about nine before it began on Sept. 22.
Allison Weber

Allison Weber giving a thumbs up during one of her 10-mile relays between Belle Fourche and Sioux Falls.
Weber running

Allison Weber found there were some nerve-racking moments running on the highways when vehicles or semi-trucks passed by her or when coyotes call out from the dark.

