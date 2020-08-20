As students in the Pierre School District head back to class today, while those in Stanley County are scheduled for an Aug. 26 start, those at St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, South Dakota got back to work on Wednesday.
According to school officials, staff members from the campus and Native Hope participated in a socially distanced parade before welcoming 129 students. They said colorful “welcome back” signs lined the route, as the students walked in groups across campus. Health center staff waved pompoms, while horses from the school’s equine therapy program took up the rear.
Each student was tested for COVID-19, while leaders said they are comfortable that with several measures in place to help create a safe atmosphere.
“We are fortunate to have a well-staffed health center on campus to help us manage under these circumstances, and we are grateful for our work with the South Dakota Department of Health as we developed our return plan,” school President Mike Tyrell said. “Since this past spring, we have been in regular contact with the families of our students, and they told us this is what they want.”
Seventh through eighth-grade Residential Coordinator Frank Whipple added: “Once the kids returned, the soul of our campus returned. It was great coming to work knowing the kids were back and we would be getting back to our work and mission.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.