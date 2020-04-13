Rural SD hospitals brace for wave of COVID cases

Rural areas didn't initially see a lot of COVID-19 cases when the disease first began to surface in the U.S.
But that has changed, and rural hospitals in South Dakota might see more demand than they're used to.
An analysis by The New York Times said the coronavirus has now been confirmed in two-thirds of rural counties in America.
Tim Rave, chief executive officer of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, said that will likely create added stress for small hospitals that typically do not have a lot of staff on hand due to low patient volumes.
"You know, it's always a challenge to get staffing in these remote, rural areas in the state," he said.
Health officials estimate that up to 70% of South Dakotans could contract the virus.
But Rave said his group is encouraged by some models showing a downward projection in cases. And whatever challenges exist for providers, he feels confident that all health care facilities in South Dakota will be able to adequately treat patients.
State leaders have been criticized for not providing information about how the state's case models are being compiled. Earlier this month, the state said providers will need 5,000 hospital beds and 1,300 ventilators.
Rave said protective gear for health care workers is still a challenge, but other capacity needs should be met.
"As far as ventilators and beds, I feel comfortable that we will be able to take care of any patient needs across the state," he states.
However, health care analysts said many rural patients will likely need to be transported to larger hospitals in urban areas. And some of the larger cities have their own challenges. That includes Sioux Falls, which has seen dozens of positive cases among workers at a meat-packing plant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.