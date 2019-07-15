Russell Hanson, the 18-year-old man who caused a standoff with Pierre law enforcement last August threatening to shoot them and was shot by “less-lethal” ammo, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of violating his probation and possessing pot.
Hanson, who is still 18 and attended his senior year at Riggs High this past year, was hit by three “bean-bags” fired by the dozen or more law enforcement officers who responded to his drunken threats behind the McDonald’s restaurant in the parking lot of the public school district building during the 90-minute standoff in the first hours of Aug. 17.
It ended up that Hanson did not have a gun.
At first charged with counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, Hanson made a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
At his sentencing in February, Hanson’s attorney, Kara Semmler, told state Circuit Judge Mark Barnett “This has been quite the learning experience . . . for Russell and his entire family. “That was not Russell acting out that night . . . or it was his ‘ill Russell.’”
Semmler told Barnett that day that Hanson’s medication had been far from its normal level but it had been corrected and he was following court orders.
The incident, in which Police Chief Jason Jones praised the officers for their restraint in a situation that could have led to Hanson’s death, made Hanson consider going into law enforcement work, Semmler told Barnett during his sentencing.
Barnett, who retired in March and formerly was state attorney general, told Hanson: “In a lot of places, they would just shoot you. Officers are getting killed every day. I cannot imagine who much stress you put them through . . . Not many 18-year-olds grasp the value of human life. And if I’m a cop and an 18-year-old tells me he has gun, I’m asking myself whether it’s time to shoot him. If I saw it, I imagine I would.”
Hanson told Barnett he didn’t have a gun during the incident.
“You were just trying to get them to shoot you?”
“Yes, Your Honor,” Hanson said.
Hanson told Barnett in February he still wore the marks of the three rounds of “less-lethal,” or “bean-bag,” ammo rounds that hit him and ended the standoff.
“Well, you’re really lucky it wasn’t worse,” Barnett said. “And it’s a compliment to the restraint of these officers that they didn’t take you at your word.”
Hughes County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond told Barnett Hanson “clearly was having some mental issues . . . and (was) in need of help.”
But it was a serious case, Hammond said. “He was asking everyone else to be responsible for carrying the guilt of his death.”
However, Hammond said she was not asking for any prison time and said the house arrest for six months in his parents’ home “for an 18-year-old that is a pretty considerable sentence.”
Barnett told Hanson he usually didn't give suspended impositions of sentences until a defendant proved post-sentencing to be worthy have the opportunity to have a felony wiped off a record. But in Hanson's case, Barnett said he was willing to give him one, citing Hanson's family, who Barnett said he had known for years. Barnett ordered Hanson to serve two years probation, get a job within two weeks and continue living in a form of house arrest in his parents' home and avoid all bars and booze and drugs and submit to testing to prove he was avoiding that stuff.
"If I see you again, you will sit," Barnett told Hanson in February. "So make sure I don't."
Barnett retired in March. New state Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer is handling the case now.
Recently, Judge Mayer heard the case made from Hammond's office based on court services staffers who reported Hanson had been driving drunk on May 21 and was, at 18, drinking on April 14. As part of his sentence, Hanson was to keep in touch with court services, stay employed and not leave his parents' home without good reason and permission.
But as of July 9, he was not employed, on July 8 his "whereabouts were unknown," according to court services and he had removed his SCRAM bracelet, which monitors alcohol consumption, by "cutting the strap," according to the prosecution's petition to revoke his probation.
Judge Mayer put out a warrant for Hanson's arrest last week, which is why the police officer stopped him when he saw him. He's being held without bond until his next court appearance the first week in August.
Capt. Bryan Walz said a police officer saw Hanson Saturday near Steamboat Park on Dakota Avenue and knew there was an outstanding warrant for him, alleging he was not complying with the conditions of his sentence.
Walz said the officer found a bag of marijuana and a glass pipe containing marijuana residue with Hanson in his car.
The expected marijuana possession charge likely would be a misdemeanor.
