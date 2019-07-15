Russell Hanson, the 18-year-old man who caused a standoff with Pierre law enforcement last August threatening to shoot them and was shot by “less-lethal” ammo, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of violating his probation and possessing pot.
Hanson, who is still 18 and attended high school this past year, was hit by three “bean-bags” fired by the dozen or more law enforcement officers who responded to his drunken threats behind the McDonald’s restaurant in the parking lot of the public school district building during the hour-long standoff from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., Aug. 17.
It ended up that Hanson did not have a gun.
At first charged with counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, Hanson made a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
At his sentencing in February, Hanson’s attorney, Kara Semmler, told state Circuit Judge Mark Barnett “This has been quite the learning experience . . . for Russell and his entire family. “That was not Russell acting out that night . . . or it was his ‘ill Russell.’”
Semmler told Barnett that day that Hanson’s medication had been far from its normal level but it had been corrected and he was following court orders.
The incident, in which Police Chief Jason Jones praised the officers for their restraint in a situation that could have led to Hanson’s death, made Hanson consider going into law enforcement work, Semmler told Barnett during his sentencing.
Barnett, who retired in March and formerly was state attorney general, told Hanson: “In a lot of places, they would just shoot you. Officers are getting killed every day. I cannot imagine who much stress you put them through . . . Not many 18-year-olds grasp the value of human life. And if I’m a cop and an 18-year-old tells me he has gun, I’m asking myself whether it’s time to shoot him. If I saw it, I imagine I would.”
Hanson told Barnett he didn’t have a gun during the incident.
“You were just trying to get them to shoot you?”
“Yes, Your Honor,” Hanson said.
Hanson told Barnett in February he still wore the marks of the three rounds of “less-lethal,” or “bean-bag,” ammo rounds that hit him and ended the standoff.
“Well, you’re really lucky it wasn’t worse,” Barnett said. “And it’s a compliment to the restraint of these officers that they didn’t take you at your word.”
Hughes County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond told Barnett Hanson “clearly was having some mental issues . . . and (was) in need of help.”
But it was a serious case, Hammond said. “He was asking everyone else to be responsible for carrying the guilt of his death.”
However, Hammond said she was not asking for any prison time and said the house arrest for six months in his parents’ home “for an 18-year-old that is a pretty considerable sentence.”
Capt. Bryan Walz said a police officer saw Hanson Saturday near Steamboat Park on Dakota Avenue and knew there was an outstanding warrant for him, alleging he was not complying with the conditions of his sentence.
The officer found a bag of marijuana and a glass pipe with Hanson in his car.
Both expected charges would be misdemeanors, Walz said.
Hanson remains in jail.
