Ruth Kilber, 89
Ruth Kilber, 89, of Pierre, SD, died Saturday, July 13th 2019, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre. Services will be Saturday, July 20th at 1:00pm at Lutheran Memorial Church with burial to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. Also, the family wishes to invite everyone to join them starting at 6pm, on Friday July 19th at the Branding Iron Bistro for a family and friends gathering. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Ruth was born on April 8, 1930, to John and Leah (Beck) Rogers. She grew up in Stanton, ND. She married Eldor Kilber on September 1, 1946, and they were blessed with five children. They made their home on a farm near Stanton, until 1952 when they moved to Ft. Pierre where Eldor helped build the Oahe Dam. Ruth worked most of her career in retail; she was the friendly face greeting you at Parshall Drug and Post Corner Drug in Pierre. Following retirement, Ruth’s love for children took her to Stanley County School, where she was referred to and remembered as the lunch lady for many years.
She enjoyed many things in life, mostly time spent with her family and friends. Along with Friday night bingo, morning and afternoon coffee at Burger King and Branding Iron Bistro. Her hobby was embroidering quilt blocks and dish towels, which she gave as gifts to family and friends. Ruth was known for her great sense of humor, she loved to tease and joke and always had the last word. She was known for her, stuffed peppers and potato salad, but her kids told her she never learned how to make a good cup of coffee.
She is survived by her children; Bonnie (Merle) Libner of Ft. Pierre, Ron (Colleen) Kilber of Gilbert, AZ, Patricia Miller of Ft. Pierre, Bernie Jorgenson of Parshall, ND, Pam (Jeff) Metzinger of Pierre, 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Eldor, sister; Emma, and three son-in-laws; Dennis Hughes, Walter Miller, Jerry Jorgenson.
