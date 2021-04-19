South Dakota recently was ranked No. 2 in the nation for school internet connectivity by Connected Nation, according to data published through the nonprofit’s Connect K-12 website. Rankings are based on the percentage of school districts that are at or over 1 Mbps of bandwidth per student, which is the Federal Communications Commission’s recommended bandwidth to allow for digital learning in every classroom, every day.
The state’s leadership in broadband connectivity started several decades ago when Gov. Bill Janklow oversaw the initial wiring of K-12 schools. Over the years, the state has partnered with broadband providers to ensure connectivity at critical locations such as schools and libraries, according to Tiffany Sanderson, Secretary of Education. The state provides schools with free technology-related resources such as providing email systems, website hosting, and technical support through the K-12 Data Center. A portion of the department’s budget funds these services on an ongoing basis.
The current state legislature has granted $75 million to finish connecting the state to high-speed broadband. And, $25 million in CARES Act is going toward the same goal.
“These partnerships proved essential last school year, as schools pivoted to distance learning options in order to continue serving students throughout the pandemic,” Sanderson said.
