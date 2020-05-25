There was no daily teleconference with the South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, May 25 because of the Memorial Day holiday. This did not stop the number of COVID-19 cases from increasing, however.
On Saturday, the state added 112 new cases. Then on Sunday, May 24, there were two more cases added to the active count in Hughes County, with 95 new positive test results across the state.
By Monday afternoon, Stanley County showed one active COVID-19 case, with Hughes County checking in at six.
There were no new deaths during the weekend or announced Monday when the state’s website updated at 10:45 a.m., with only 23 additional cases.
The roller coaster ride which is the daily COVID-19 numbers could be low due to a national holiday and lack of testing, reporting or people unwilling to give getting checked out on a national holiday a shot, or any combination of these factors. It could also reflect an actual decline the rate of increases.
Announced Friday before the long weekend by South Dakota Department of Health Communications Director Derrick Haskins, state officials would resume teleconferences with head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon on Tuesday, May 26.
Despite the holiday weekend, testing of the state’s nursing home and assisted living residents and staff continued, Malsam-Rysdon said Friday.
As previously reported Friday in the Capital Journal, through Friday, May 22, the state will have facilitated the allocation of approximately 4,200 specimens from individuals in the first tier of the state’s assisted living mass testing event, Malsam-Rysdon said.
The results are a day or so behind she said, and expects the results to continue to come in through next week, as the tier one of the statewide mass testing event comes to an end and tier two will begin, she said.
State officials' goal is to test everyone at nursing homes, assisted living and any other care facilities where individuals are dependent on others to survive.
The money to fund the testing is coming from the federal government’s relief funds already in the state’s possession.
Two updates came at the end of last week, one announced by Malsam-Rysdon, and the other by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both were from the CDC.
There was new guidance for close contacts. CDC officials announced they had adjusted the percent of potential asymptomatically infected people.
“The CDC just updated its guidance on close contacts today where they are defining a close contact as someone who’s been within 6 feet of a person for 15 minutes,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “That’s a lot longer than what we’ve been working with. I think what we are seeing is the unpredictability of the virus and the need to stay vigilant and continue to do what we’re doing with testing and isolation if you’re positive and social distancing.”
CDC officials now believe that up to 35% of the people infected may be asymptomatic. Originally, officials believed the amount could be between 20% and 25%.
The professionals have often said, the numbers are provisional. Novel means new, and the SARS-COV-2 novel coronavirus, is just that, new.
Asymptomatic means the individual is contagious, but will exhibit little to no symptoms. This is the main reason people have been asked to wear a mask in public places where social distancing and other precautionary mitigations could be compromised, such as grocery shopping.
Most people are expected to recover from COVID-19, but it is the 15% to 20% who need extra care and the 2% to 6% who could die, and them all getting sick at the exact same time is what sent the state and the nation to begin emergency bed allocation actions.
Originally, state officials believed they would need approximately 5,000 beds for infected individuals. Those numbers were adjusted to reflect flattening of the curve in April and reduced to approximately 2,400 beds.
The projection officials have not changed is the number of people to be infected. Malsam-Rysdon projected at least 30% of residents would eventually become infected. With 4,586 individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in a state of 850,000 thus far, the marathon is far from finished -- even the low end of those projections are reached.
Clayton has continued to advise residents to be mindful if they live in areas designated on the community impact map as having substantial community spread and to “take common sense precautions” when going out in public.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
