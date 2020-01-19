Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced on Jan. 17 that the Supreme Court of the United States has agreed to review a decision from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals last year.
The decision of Colorado Department of State vs Baca would allow a state elector to cast their presidential electoral college vote for whomever they choose, and not follow the majority elected candidate from their particular state.
Ravnsborg agreed to assist Colorado in seeking an appeal and has, to date, assembled a coalition of 21 state attorneys general signing on as well.
“It is important to know the rules when determining any contest and this is especially important when determining the presidency of the United States,” said Ravnsborg. “If this decision is not overturned it is possible that 538 electors could determine the leader of the free world while ignoring the votes of the rest of the country.”
The nation's Electoral College consists of 538 electors. At least 270 are required in order to elect the president and his vice-president running mate. South Dakota has three electors, determined by how many Representatives it has (one) and how many Senators it has (two). South Dakota electors are required to vote for whom they were elected to vote, and are not allowed to change those votes.
