South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg this week quickly fired Tessa Mitchell, a state trainer of law enforcement officers, the same day he learned of racially charged comments Mitchell had made on social media.
“Ms. Mitchell was employed by our office, has been for about a year (as a) contract employee, as a critical incident trending coordinator,” Tim Bormann, Ravnsborg’s chief of staff, told the Capital Journal. “The situation regarding social media activity was brought to the attention of our office late in the afternoon on Tuesday and effective the same date, June 2, Ms. Mitchell was no longer a contract employee of our office.”
Bormann said he would let a screen-shot of comments made by Mitchell on another person’s social media page “speak for itself,” but said they were “unacceptable and gave us pause.”
In one, Mitchell commenting on images of people protesting in Topeka, Kansas, wrote: “WHY!!!!!!!! This is why many of us don’t trust black people. . ..look at what your people are doing, to everyone. Right now I could care less if they all got shot!”
Bormann said the attorney general’s office was contacted by the same person who emailed the Capital Journal about Mitchell’s comments.
Mitchell was making about $65,000 a year in her state position as a contract employee.
She trained law enforcement officers from around the state on “critical incident” situations, such as someone threatening suicide or taking hostages or mental health-related incidents that might lead to violence, Bormann said
It was an unusual situation, Bormann said.
As a contract employee, Mitchell does not have an office in the AG’s office and has not regularly been in the Pierre office. Mitchell has lived in Rapid City in recent years. As with others who train law enforcement officers, she would come to Pierre for training sessions, Bormann said. Mitchell, then, was not in on Tuesday but she was provided with the paperwork that ended her contract with the state on Tuesday, June 2, Bormann said.
Employees in the department were told about Mitchell’s firing shortly after it happened, Bormann said.
It will be up to the state Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission on whether to replace Mitchell, Bormann said.
Julie Soza of Topeka, Kansas, sent emails to the Capital Journal and other news organizations in South Dakota, as well as to the attorney general’s office about Mitchell’s posting on another person’s social media page, on a thread about protests in Topeka.
Mitchell used the name of her Facebook page, Allen-Tessa Mitchell, which includes her husband’s name.
Soza said she emailed Ravnsborg's office and newspapers in South Dakota because Mitchell trains law enforcement officers in the state.
The Capital Journal was unsuccessful in attempts to contact Mitchell.
According to news stories and online information from nonprofits, Mitchell has been active in leadership in Special Olympics in South Dakota and has worked for the Rapid City Police Department.
