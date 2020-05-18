The man shot fatally by a Rapid City Police officer last week tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced on Monday. The Rapid City police officers and agents of the attorney general’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) who were involved in the incident were tested for COVID-19 and the tests “came back negative,” Ravnsborg said Monday in a news release from his chief of staff, Tim Bormann.
Anthony Angel, 30, was shot after a traffic stop about 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, in Rapid City during a confrontation after a traffic stop. Reports are that Angel fired a gun at an officer, hitting a squad vehicle “in the windshield area,” but while clearly trying to hit an officer, Police Chief Karl Jegeris said in comments he made on video at the scene that day made available on the department’s Facebook page. Officers returned fire and one police officer’s shot or shots hit Angel, Jegeris said.
Angel died Thursday in a Rapid City hospital from his wounds, Ravnsborg said on Friday.
Bormann told the Capital Journal on Monday via email in response to questions that Angel’s death was not caused by COVID-19 and the virus “was not a contributing factor,” to his death.
He said the officers tested may need to be tested again under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols.
“It is important to note that negative results do not preclude infection with the COVID-19 virus and should not be the sole basis of patient treatment/management or public health decisions and that follow-up testing should be performed according to the current CDC recommendations,” Ravnsborg said Monday in the news release.
The state DCI will investigate the shooting of Angel, which is routine in cases of “officer-involved shootings,” in which a law officer shoots at and hits someone; at the request of the local law enforcement agency.
