S.D. Chief Deputy McGuigan recognized nationally

Charles McGuigan, Chief Deputy South Dakota Attorney General, has earned the 2019 Senior Staff of the Year Award from the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) at an event in Washington, D.C.
McGuigan began with the South Dakota Attorney General’s office in 1991. During his tenure, McGuigan has worked on Indian law, water, oil and gas, mining, wildlife, air quality, solid waste, hazardous waste, nuclear energy, public lands, and forest management. Since 1995, he has served as the Legislative Director for the office.
McGuigan has also lent his expertise to NAAG by serving on the Strategic Planning Committee and the Conference of Western Attorneys General by taking on the role of legal director.
“Charlie’s abilities and skills are an invaluable part of what makes our office successful,” said Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. “I cannot think of a more deserving recipient for this honor.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.