The U.S. Air Force and Civil Air Patrol (CAP) National Headquarters judged the South Dakota Wing the highest evaluation possible - "Effective" - at its latest inspection April 9.
Inspections every four years ensure that CAP state organizations are using the resources wisely that the taxpayers and the USAF have entrusted to CAP, including millions of dollars invested in aircraft, vans, radios, and other equipment.
“This highly successful outside inspection validates the wing’s readiness for important missions like air and ground search, airborne photography and disaster relief,” Col. Nick Gengler, S.D. Wing commander told the state’s CAP membership.
CAP is the civilian auxiliary of the Air Force, with noncombatant responsibilities that are part of the USAF’s support of civil authorities to save lives, relieve suffering, prevent property damage and provide humanitarian assistance. CAP also trains young leaders through its cadet program, and promotes aerospace education. The inspection considered all these responsibilities, including 17 other individual areas.
“S.D. Wing has just come through a very tough inspection from the USAF and HQ Civil Air Patrol with virtual flying colors," said CAP Col. Mike Beason, who coordinated the wing’s preparation for the inspection. “I'm proud of what the staff has done to show the inspectors we know what we are doing here in South Dakota.”
CAP has over 400 members in South Dakota, with units in Pierre, Brookings, Custer, Miller, Mitchell, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Spearfish and Tea. The wing can deploy its six aircraft, ground teams and search drones to assist in emergency response and other support to local, state and federal agencies.
