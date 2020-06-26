S.D. Commissioner of School and Public Lands testifies to federal subcommittee

Ryan Brunner, South Dakota Commissioner of School & Public Lands, testified on a piece of federal legislation - House Resolution 244 Advancing Conservation and Education Act ‘ACE’ - in front of the House Natural Resources Committee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands on June 18.
Due to COVID-19, Brunner testified remotely instead of going to Washington, D.C. The meeting was live-streamed. Brunner testified as the president of the National Association of State Trust Lands, which is South Dakota’s land commissioner association.
“The legislation itself deals with making it easier for states to exchange lands with the federal government when state school lands are within the boundaries of national parks, national monuments, wilderness areas, etc.,” said Brunner. “The bill doesn’t have much direct impact on South Dakota because, thankfully, we traded out most of our inholdings in the Black Hills National Forest back in 1910 using a similar process to this. That led to the creation of Custer State Park.”
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ website states, “Custer State Park is South Dakota’s first and largest state park, its history dates back to 1897. Just eight years after South Dakota joined the union, Congress granted to the state, sections 16 and 36 in every township as school lands. South Dakota had difficulties attempting to administer the scattered blocks of state school lands within the Black Hills timberland. In 1906, negotiations opened to exchange the scattered lands for a solid block. In 1910, South Dakota relinquished all rights to 60,000+ acres of timberland within the Black Hills Forest Reserve in exchange for nearly 50,000 acres of forest in Custer County and about 12,000 acres in Harding County. Together, these two parcels were designated Custer State Forest in 1912.” Eventually, Custer State Forest became Custer State Park.
“Other states didn’t do that 100 years ago,” said Brunner. “We worked with Rep. Stewart from Utah and others to introduce this legislation.”
After his testimony, Brunner said, “In the federal process the next step will be to go to a “committee markup” where they review all of the wording and make sure everyone is in agreement on the right wording and impacts. We have strong bipartisan support for the idea, so it is just if there are any amendments or clarifications needed. After that it can go to the floor for a vote, but the likely path is to have it pass committee with broad support to later be put together as part of a larger federal lands bill with other pieces of supported legislation. We are hoping to have it finalized this year but the process, especially with COVID-19, is one we are working through.”
Brunner’s testimony included:
“The National Association of State Trust Lands is comprised of 20 western, and some not so western, states who share the common mandate of managing trust lands on behalf of school children in our states .... Upon statehood, our member states were entrusted with hundreds of millions of acres of lands and minerals to be managed specifically to provide funding for public education and other state institutions.
“Today, our member states manage over 515 million acres of lands, submerged lands, and minerals. As a group, we are the second largest land manager in the nation, second only to the federal government.
“HR 244 addresses a very specific challenge with land ownership. We have a saying in the west that “Good fences make good neighbors.” However, a large amount of lands and minerals that our member states currently manage are interspersed or checkerboarded with federal lands.... We are challenged with how to be good neighbors on lands that have no fences and sometimes no access or no water for livestock.
“When the West was settled (parcels) were selected by legal land description with sections of land in every township leading to the checkerboard pattern we have today. These scattered sections are intertwined with federal lands where land management mandates vary drastically from the legal mandates placed upon states….
“Federal actions and policy decisions over the decades have trapped school lands within National Parks, Wilderness areas, Wildlife Refuges, National Monuments and other federal designations … we must craft effective tools to move these trapped state trust lands to where the generation of income is appropriate and acceptable. This legislation will enhance federal conservation and management areas by eliminating the state-owned inholdings.
“HR 244 is similar to existing federal statutes that permit state “in lieu” selections of federal public lands. These statutes allow western states to select federal lands in lieu of lands originally granted to the states that ended up not being available due to preexisting conveyances or designations. For example, if the federal government issued a homestead before statehood, the state was entitled to select an equal amount of available federal land in lieu of or as indemnity of the lands that were not available.
“Under HR 244, a state may relinquish all right and interest in state parcels that are trapped within an eligible federal conservation area and select replacement land utilizing the existing process. HR 244 is … a mechanism for the United States to acquire state trust lands with high conservation values, while compensating the states through the selection of replacement lands. HR 244 promotes conservation while benefiting state school children.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.