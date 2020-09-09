The South Dakota Community Foundation is building a new foundation and structure between its current building on Lincoln Avenue, just off East 4th Street, and City Hall in Pierre.
The new build illustrates the growth the organization has made in its mission of “bringing philanthropy to life for a stronger South Dakota,” according to President and CEO Stephanie Judson.
“We have been in our existing office space since 2011,” Judson told the Capital Journal. “We have been in operation since 1987 and we were in the St. Charles (former historic hotel downtown) on the second floor until 2011.”
The new building has a price of $1.8 million, according to the building permit filed with the city.
Puetz Corporation of Mitchell designed the new 7,700-square-foot building and is the main construction contractor. Plans are to have the new building enclosed before winter hits so the finishing work can continue indoors, Judson said.
The new structure will about double the foundation’s practical office space. In its current building, the foundation has 3,800 square feet on the main floor and a 3,500 square feet in the unfinished basement, which includes the mechanical parts of the building and storage.
The new building will have its 7,700 square feet, all on the main floor.
“In the new building, we will be able to accommodate more people,” Judson said. “We are reducing the size of individual offices to accommodate more people.”
“When we came here in 2011, we had five staff workers. We are now at 12. Nine of them are based in Pierre and the other three work in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Rapid City but spend time in Pierre, too.”
Judson calls the foundation South Dakota's “best-kept secret.”
It was founded by Gov. George Mickelson as “a public nonprofit apart from state government to establish, attract and distribute gifts to charitable agencies across the state,” Judson said.
North Dakota and Wyoming have similar such foundations that are statewide in scope.
“We manage over 1,000 individual funds that benefit nonprofits: communities, local schools and families who have started donor-advised funds. We manage several hundred scholarships that pay out millions in scholarships each year. We work with 80 communities across the state, including Pierre and Fort Pierre, who partner with us in starting Community Savings Accounts. The idea is to commingle assets to have a higher rate of return and higher efficiency in doing it,” the organization states.
It helps smaller nonprofits by providing administrative services for their fundraising and grant-making and also providing a wider view, perhaps, of potential investments and earning potential.
“We have an endowment base now of $370 million in total assets. Our distribution rate is 4.5% of the average fair market value. And that is $18 million to $19 million a year we are awarding.”
Funding for the $1.8 million new building has come from donations from several key partners, Judson said.
She promises a big gala to celebrate the opening of the new building, down the road maybe from January, when the employees plan to move in, when warmer weather will return, Judson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.