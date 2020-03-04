The South Dakota Corn Growers Association’s 34th annual Conference has been rescheduled for Friday, March 27, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The event originally was to be held Jan. 18 but was postponed because of a snowstorm.
According to Teddi Mueller with SDC, the conference’s lineup of presentations and entertainment will remain the same.
Delaney Howell, host of Market to Market and co-host of the Ag News Daily podcast, will serve as master of ceremonies for the daytime presentations, which begin at 10 a.m.
Morning sessions will include a grain marketing presentation by David Kruse of CommStock Investments and a weather marketing presentation by Don Day Jr. of DayWeather Inc. The afternoon session will be a panel discussion of water issues. The three panelists will be Jeff Zimprich of the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Sally Flis of The Fertilizer Institute and a representative of the Rinke Noonan Law Firm. Howell will be the day’s final speaker.
The evening banquet will include a social, dinner, awards, silent auction, music by the Johnny Holm Band and keynote address by Paul Mobley, photographer and author of “American Farmer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.