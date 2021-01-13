1

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

29 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

85 (- 14 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

16 (+ 1 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

22,740,142

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

379,255

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

104,195 (+ 696 from Monday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

4,762 (- 340 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,604 (+ 19 from Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

253 (+ 11 from Monday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

