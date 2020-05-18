South Dakota officials announced only 40 new positive cases of COVID-19, with no new deaths occurring during the weekend, according to the Health Department daily COVID-19 teleconference Monday, May 18 in Pierre.
By the end of the day, state statistics showed Hughes County with three active cases and Stanley County with two.
The new cases by county included one in each Bon Homme, Corson, Lincoln, Moody, Sanborn, Todd and Yankton County. There were two in Union; four in Brown; six in Beadle; six in Pennington and 15 in Minnehaha County.
While state officials announced 446 negative test results Monday, there were some public notices issued in the past few days, too. There were two bars in Aberdeen, a transit driver in Rapid City and a motel in Rapid City were announced on Saturday, May 16 as being potential scenes of exposure.
One person was at the Lager Inn for around three hours the previous day. Then, with a five-minute break and to The Zoo Bar for another close to three hours before last call.
In Rapid City, May 9 on the Rapid Ride Jefferson route from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and again on May 11 on the Rapid Ride Washington route from 1:20 p.m. to 5:50 p.m., the state reported. The third of the releases was for the Super 8 Motel in Rapid City.
“The South Dakota Department of Health issues a public notice when an employee or patron is unable to identify all persons they were on close contact with,” said head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton. “Again, that close contact is five or more minutes within 6 feet or less while they were able to transmit the virus.”
There are exposures reported to the health department routinely, Clayton said. With some businesses opening up as restrictions loosen, this may become more of an issue.
Among potential for customer-to-customer, customer-to-staff, and staff-to-customer transmissions, state officials anticipate “seeing more exposure events occurring,” Clayton said.
Even when there is a new positive case in an employee at a business, the state does not issue a public notice right away, Clayton said. Clayton has discussed this matter in previous Capital Journal articles.
When the close contacts of an individual who has just been notified of a positive test result are unbale to be identified by one of the state’s 130-plus contact tracers within 24 hours of the notification, and there is reason to believe people have been exposed, regulators will begin the process to issue a public notice, Clayton and the Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon have said at various times in the past three months.
“If all of the work close contacts can be identified, that is not cause for a public notice,” Clayton said Thursday May 14. “It is only when a person would have direct contact with the public at large through the course of their work while they were asymptomatic or in the two days prior to becoming symptomatic, where the individual is able to transmit the virus.”
The reason for the notifications, whether directly through knowledge of close contacts, or in public notices, is for the individuals who have been potentially exposed to be able to isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms, Clayton said.
If symptoms occur, instead of guessing or wondering, the individual and their health care provider will have a better idea of how to proceed, he said.
The Rapid City motel had apparently called the health department on Tuesday about the exposure, according to a reporter speaking during the news conference. However, public notice was not issued until the end of the week.
Sometimes, as in the case of the motel, there could be factors in the state’s investigations which make issuing a notice earlier difficult, Clayton said. The state is not going to release any information regarding public health, unless they are 100% certain.
“Individuals need to make sure they are taking appropriate precautions as they’re doing that and getting out a little bit more,” Clayton said. “That does include making sure they are washing their hands frequently. Use of a cloth face mask is something that is encouraged as well.”
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.