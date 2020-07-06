It is unclear if the spike in active COVID-19 infections for South Dakota from 814 on Thursday to 945 by Monday is related to Fourth of July weekend activities.
It is also unknown how many of the new infections stemmed from the Friday fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore, during which social distancing and facial coverings were rare among President Donald Trump, Gov. Kristi Noem and their thousands of guests.
On Monday, numerous published reports stated that Noem boarded Air Force One with Trump at the conclusion of the fireworks show. This was after Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was discovered to be infected with the virus.
According to the published reports, Noem spokeswoman Maggie Seidel described the governor’s decision to fly on Air Force One under these circumstances as a demonstration of how to proceed with life during the pandemic.
Nevertheless, what is clear is that according to the South Dakota Department of Health, as well as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus pandemic is not going to end anytime soon.
Just on Monday, the CDC confirmed 44,361 new COVID-19 infections throughout the nation, along with 235 additional deaths the agency attributes to the virus.
In South Dakota, Hughes County set yet another record for active COVID-19 infections on Monday with 27. On the west side of the Missouri River, Stanley County had one active case as of Monday.
Still, on a percentage basis, less than 1% of South Dakota’s 884,659 residents have been confirmed as being infected with COVID-19. The specific rates of confirmed cases for the state and by county are as follows:
South Dakota: 0.8%
Hughes County: 0.3%
Stanley County: 0.4%
Minnehaha County (home to Sioux Falls): 1.9%
Pennington County (home to Rapid City): 0.5%
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, “Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings.”
“The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing,” the agency adds.
