The South Dakota Democratic Party elected its current leadership during its regularly scheduled State Central Committee meeting in Mitchell, Dec. 7.
Randy Seiler, interim chair, was officially elected to office as chair. Nikki Gronli is the newly elected vice-chair, and Marcia Bunger is the new treasurer. They join Lorri May, four-term secretary, to complete the elected leadership team.
Seiler became acting chair in October after the resignation of then-chair Paula Hawks and executive director Stacey Burnette.
During the interim, Seiler and many volunteers have worked to rectify past inaccurate Federal Election Commission reports and to verify accounting records that had left the party with financial concerns.
“Although we are still in the process of correcting past misfilings, we have a dedicated team and a third-party accounting firm working diligently to make sure we have accurate information filed. We’ve also done an assessment of our monthly income and taken steps to quickly eliminate past debt that might have held us back. I couldn’t be prouder of the work of many Democratic Party members from across the state,” said Seiler.
During the meeting, members of the State Central Committee received the updated financial report and approved the 2020 budget and calendar.
“Going forward, we’ll work with our statewide leaders to put in place financial constraints that will prevent something like this from happening again. It’s critical to have our third-party accounting partner to oversee the accuracy of our filings. We take this very seriously,” said Marcia Bunger, treasurer.
With the 2020 election coming up, and contested races for the Democratic ticket for both U.S. Senate and House, the South Dakota Democratic Party is putting the financial and leadership distractions behind them.
“Today we took a big step forward and put some challenges behind us. We will now go through the work of hiring an executive director who can continue to support our work. I’m very proud to be part of this team. The passion of this group of people is why we are a stronger party today,” said Nikki Gronli, vice-chair.
Currently there are 11 Democrats in the South Dakota House of Representatives and five in the Senate.
The following are interviews with each of the newly--and officially--elected members of the leadership for the South Dakota Democratic Party.
Marcia Bunger, treasurer of the Democratic Party in S.D.Why are you a Democrat in South Dakota? “I am a Democrat in South Dakota because I want to think for myself.”
Why are you more than just a voting Democrat? “Because I believe not only in my right to vote, but I want to be engaged and involved. I can then have the right to hold others accountable. Conversely, by being engaged and involved I expect others to hold me accountable, and this is one way for that to happen.”
Why did you take this specific position in the Party? “Larry Olsen and I took the treasurer position in a co-chair capacity. While South Dakota statue states only one person to officially be named, he and I are performing the SDDP treasurer as co-chairs. Our skill set lies in our past careers. He and I have a combined total of almost 60 years working for United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency. First as Program Technicians and then County Executive Directors where we administered successfully FSA Farm Programs dealing with hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars and supervising employees in the day-to-day duties of their jobs. We also were accountable to Farmer-elected County Committees, FSA State and National Offices as a check and balance that USDA FSA programs and tax dollars were being authorized and distributed according to federal statute and regulations. Again, it is all about accountability.”
What does the Democratic Party stand for? “While I don’t know everything that the Democratic Party stands for, I do know that we are here to insure inclusivity across all walks of life, which includes not only an open caucus, but also those individuals registered to vote Independent to vote in our primaries.”
When do you anticipate the past financial difficulties to be done? “As to an exact date that still is yet to be determined. We obtained a bank loan to repay past due accounts, which has been termed out three years. This isn’t to say we won’t pay it off before then, but it is important to structure our debts correctly and keep our financial position where we can not only repay the note but also meet current obligations.
“Financially we have secured an outside accounting firm to work with us to keep us on track. As a party we recognize the need to restore and support County Parties to their utmost potential and the same for all Democratic candidates. This means all the players--the State Party, the County Parties, and the Democratic Candidates and current Candidates--will be pulling on the same rope, so to speak, by being engaged and holding each other accountable. We are also committed to working with the nine Sovereign Nations within our state’s boundaries to insure information is provided about the candidates as well as an opportunity to vote without undue hardship.”
What might the state be like if the Democratic Party did not exist (like an “It’s a Wonderful Life” sort of question)? “To me the Democratic Party not existing is not an option. I refuse to believe that anyone wishes that. This country was founded on the principle of a representative democracy. In order to maintain and continue with that principle, choices need to be available to voters. Without a minimum of two parties, you no longer have a representative democracy but what the Soviet Union had from 1922-1991 and Nazi Germany had from 1933-1945. Our U.S. Constitution calls for three branches of government for the checks and balances that our visionary forefathers believed necessary. We as citizens should seek and want the same type of checks and systems within our own state government. Finally, one more time for effect … It is all about accountability.”
Randy Seiler, chair of the Democratic Party in S.D.Why are you a Democrat in South Dakota? “I think, like most young men and women growing up, we had parental influence. But, the Democratic Party has continued to line up with my beliefs.”
Why are you more than just a voting Democrat? “I’ve had chances to switch parties to further my career, but didn’t. I believe in second chances, support to farmers and [support] to others.
Why did you take this specific position in the Party? “I worked for the Department of Justice for over 22 years as a federal prosecutor. I ran in 2018 for Attorney General. I wanted to stay involved, to encourage whole new generations to be involved in the political process. I was involved in Stanley County politics. Last April, I was asked to run for the Democratic vice-chair. We hired a new executive director. In October Paula Hawks resigned, so I, as vice-chair, became interim chair. Now, as of Dec. 7, I am the official chair.”
What does the Democratic Party stand for? “It is representing collectively the men and women in South Dakota. It stands for farmers, for fair prices, for fair wages, availability of healthcare, diversity and equality, a fair and just criminal justice system, and for common-sense gun laws.”
When do you anticipate the past financial difficulties to be done? “We are currently current with all our financial obligations. We borrowed an appropriate amount of money to pay all of our debtors, and the repayment of that loan has been factored into our budget over three years. We have debt, but we are current with all our debtors.”
What might the state be like if the Democratic Party did not exist? ”That should never happen. Democracy works best when there are two committed parties working with the citizens and providing choices regarding decisions in South Dakota, where people want to be to live, love and retire. There were three candidates for Party chair; one of the reasons I ran was to provide certainty as we go into 2020 and 2021. We need young leaders, like Billy Sutton, who want to give back and contribute.”
Nikki Gronli, vice-chair of the Democratic Party in S.D.Why are you a Democrat in South Dakota? “In America’s most difficult times, the Democratic Party has put in place programs that help all Americans get back on their feet. We are the party that fights for the improvement of all lives. We value all people regardless of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, or physical and mental ability. America does better when all Americans have financial stability.”
Why are you more than just a voting Democrat? “I have great concern for the direction our state is headed when it comes to education. The current lack of appreciation for the benefits of preschool, public education and our teachers is going to do long-term damage to our state. We need to elect legislators that will ensure quality education to all South Dakota children and pay teachers a salary they deserve. South Dakota is at the bottom of too many quality-of-life issues. The answer is electing Democrats to office, and I am dedicated to doing that work.”
Why did you take this specific position in the Party? “When Randy Seiler decided to run for the chair of the state Party, I knew my experience and background would complement that work he was already doing as interim chair. I got to know Randy when he ran for office, and I value and support his leadership. The servant-leader mentality of this team will help unify and strengthen the Party.”
What does the Democratic Party stand for? “The South Dakota Democratic Party stands for improving the lives of all South Dakotans. We believe in doing this by providing quality education, healthcare and making sure people have a living wage. We know a rising tide lifts all boats, and the success of our state is based on the ability for our residents to be successful. I’m honored to serve with this team. I have no doubt we’ll do great things together for the people of South Dakota.”
When do you anticipate the past financial difficulties to be done? “The past debts have been taken care of by taking out a short term loan.”
What might the state be like if the Democratic Party did not exist? “As someone with years of marketing experience, I know diversity of opinions and ideas provides the best outcomes whether in business, organizations or politics. We need elected bodies, whether local or national, made up of diverse experiences and expertise. It’s how problems get solved. It’s how growth and progress happen.
“Our top priorities are improving communications, reaching out to voters who may be disenfranchised, engaging our young voters, and sharing our plans to address the issues that hold South Dakota families back. We’ll work with our counties and districts to better support our candidates and provide them with resources to strengthen their campaigns. When I decided to run for vice-chair, I started working on a comprehensive communications strategy that will be shared with our leaders across the state and put into action quickly. Randy has done an amazing job of engaging Democratic Party members from across the state to quickly get us back on track. The sense of “team” is at an all-time high.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.