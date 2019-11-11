The South Dakota Department of Tourism recently won eight awards in a prestigious international marketing competition.
According to Katlyn Richter with the S.D. Dept. of Tourism, this is the most Adrian Awards the department has ever won in a single year.
The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Adrian Awards recognize travel marketing organizations for innovative sales and marketing efforts in advertising, public relations and digital marketing.
“The Department of Tourism is focused on producing highly effective marketing that showcases our state’s incredible beauty all while utilizing cutting-edge technology to reach visitors,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Tourism is a vital industry in South Dakota that is creating jobs and generating revenue at the state and local levels of government, so I am proud to see our efforts recognized with these prestigious awards.”
The Department of Tourism, in partnership with marketing agencies Lawrence & Schiller, Miles Partnership, MMGY Global, and NJF PR, won:
Silver award for the “Deadwood: The Movie” in-market premiere public relations campaign
Silver award for the “Seasons of SoDak” Fall 2018 social media campaign
Silver award for the “Rushmore on Tour” Denver out-of-home event activation
Silver award for the “Great Faces, Great Places” 2018 integrated marketing campaign encompassing print, TV, digital, out-of-home, social, and public relations
Silver award for the “Great Faces, Great Places” 2018 print media campaign
Silver award for TravelSouthDakota.com
Bronze award for the 2019 mobile campaign utilizing engaging haptic vibration effects
Bronze award for the “South Dakota Presents Deadwood” digital media campaign
“We are proud of the work and dedication of our department and our marketing agencies,” said James Hagen, Secretary of the Depart. of Tourism. “South Dakota is our passion, so we work hard every year to create unique and beautiful advertising that tells the South Dakota story and drives visitation to our state. The Adrian Award competition is tough, and it is such an honor to be recognized at that level.”
The Adrian Awards feature three entry divisions (advertising, public relations, and digital marketing), 14 categories and 110 subcategories dedicated to tourism and hospitality. The awards are chosen by senior industry and media experts from more than 1,100 entries.
