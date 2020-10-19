The South Dakota Department of Agriculture has received final approval by the United States Department of Agriculture for the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Plan, according to a release from the SDDA.

“I am excited the SDDA has an approved plan and am looking forward to working with industrial hemp producers and processors in South Dakota,” said Derek Schiefelbein, SDDA industrial hemp program manager. “The SDDA has been working diligently to create a reliable, responsible, safe, and efficient program that will be in place prior to the 2021 growing season.”

Currently, the SDDA is taking actions to promulgate emergency administrative rules to establish the program in accordance with state law and the USDA approved plan. Applicants for processor licenses and grower licenses will be able to apply as soon as those rules become effective. The SDDA website, www.sdda.sd.gov, will be updated with the USDA approved plan and the most recent information as it becomes available.

