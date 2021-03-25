The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed that additional variants of the COVID-19 virus have been detected in South Dakota.
According to the SDDOH release, this includes one case of the B.1.351 (South African variant) and five cases of B.1.429 (California variant).
The announcement comes two weeks after the B.1.1.7 variant (U.K. variant) of COVID-19 was initially detected in the state, now at 14 cases.
“The appearance of new variants is something we have been tracking and preparing for,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist.
The location(s) of the identified variants include:
- B.1.1.7: Brookings, Lyman, Minnehaha & Pennington County
- B.1.351: Brookings County
- B.1.429: Roberts County
The SDDOH stated that available COVID-19 vaccines have shown some reduced effectiveness against these variants, but are safe and offer good protection. On March 22, vaccination priority group 1E was opened statewide, covering approximately 227,000 South Dakotans. The SD-DOH strongly encourages state residents to be vaccinated at their earliest opportunity.
