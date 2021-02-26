The South Dakota Engineers Society hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on February 17 at State
Capitol Visitors Center. It collected a total of 54 units of blood products, with 46 people volunteering to donate blood and 42 of those able to donate then. Twelve people donatee Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. Five people volunteered for the first time. Pat Wellner coordinated the drive.
Vitalant is currently testing all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This initial test is to help identify donors who could help COVID-19 patients by becoming future convalescent plasma donors. The test does not indicate current coronavirus infection. Also, with each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test.
