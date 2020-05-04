Farmers in South Dakota had six days last week “suitable for fieldwork,” and got a lot done, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Sioux Falls.
In the NASS’s weekly crop progress report Monday, May 4, crop watchers who were surveyed said corn and soybean planting is well ahead of the average pace and spring wheat seeding is at the average pace.
The report said 38% of the state’s corn was in the ground as of May 3, double and more the five-year average of 18% by now; soybeans were 11% planted, versus the average of 3% by May 3.
Farmers had 60% of the spring wheat planted, well ahead of last year’s way-behind pace of 16% at this point and near the five-year average of 63%. The report said 17% of the spring wheat was emerged by Sunday, compared with 1% a year ago and 35% in the five-year average.
The planting progress was swift last week: 30% of the corn acres were planted in the seven days ending May 3, after 8% were in the ground as of April 27, NASS reported; 10% of the beans went in last week and 24% of the spring wheat.
It’s a far cry from a year ago when historic wet conditions across eastern South Dakota kept farmers out of the fields for weeks and many ended up planting little. For the great part of the crop season in 2019, South Dakota farmers saw only two to three days only per week when they could get into the field, NASS reported using its rough, eye-ball surveys from expert crop watchers in each county.
The main difference, of course, is less snow and rain this year versus 2019.
Last year from Jan. 1-May 3, Sioux Falls received 10.81 inches of precipitation, more than 4 inches over the 30-year average of 6.25 inches for the period, and way over this year's 4.19 inches since Jan. 1.
Pierre has received only 2.33 inches of precipitation from Jan. 1 to May 3, which is 2 inches below normal and nearly 5 inches below the 7.24 inches a year ago for the first four months and three days of 2019, according to the National Weather Service.
Winter wheat, planted last fall, was ranked good on 58% of the acres in the state and excellent on 8%; with 32% rated fair and 2% poor, NASS reported.
But only 650,000 acres of winter wheat was planted last fall in the state, down 24% from the fall of 2018, Reid Christopherson, executive director of the South Dakota Wheat Commission pointed out in a recent "Wheat Outlook."
The state's farmers have said they intend to plant 850,000 acres of spring wheat this year, up 33% from last year's record low of only 640,000 acres.
Meanwhile, the state's farmers said a month ago they plan to plant 6 million acres of corn - up 1.65 million from 2019 - and 5.7 million acres to soybeans, following the national trend that will see near-record acreages planted in both crops and near record lows in wheat acreage.
In fact, the 44.7 million acres expected to be planted this year by U.S. farmers to all kinds of wheat would be the lowest since 1919, according to the USDA.
Topsoil moisture was adequate on 73% of the farm land and at surplus on 14%, short on 12% and very short on 1 percent. Subsoil moisture was rated adequate on 74% and surplus on 21% of the acres, with 12% rated short and 1% very short of moisture.
Pasture and range conditions were rated good on 60% of the acres and excellent on 8%; fair on 29% and poor on 2% and very poor condition on 1%.
