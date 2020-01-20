S.D. FFA officers meet with South Dakota’s leaders

The South Dakota State and District FFA Officers met with the South Dakota Legislators at the 2020 South Dakota FFA Legislative Breakfast and District Officer Training hosted on Jan. 15-16, in Fort Pierre.
The two-day event focused on leadership, personal growth and career success. The State FFA
Officers also conducted a breakfast program focusing on agriculture, on food & natural resources education — including classroom instruction, on supervised agricultural experience (SAE) projects, and on FFA.
The youth leaders of S.D. FFA visited one-on-one with legislators, sharing their experiences with agricultural education programs and FFA. The students talked about the hands-on and career-relevant experience that these programs provide.
The state FFA officer team also held leadership training workshops for the district officers. Training focused on a variety of areas, including: team growth, personal development, meal etiquette, career and technical education and agricultural advocacy.
