S.D. FFA officers meet with South Dakota’s leaders
Back row from left are Paul Beran, executive director & CEO of Board of Regents; Kristie Fiegen, commissioner SD Public Utilities; Jason Simmons, policy advisor; Chris Nelson, vice-chairman PUC; Doug Post, Rep. District 7; Kim Vanneman, SD Secretary of Agriculture; Larry Rhoden, Lt. Governor; and Tiffany Sanderson, senior policy advisor. Front: Sami Wiseman, State FFA Sentinel; Tori Rasmussen, State FFA Secretary; Blake Pulse, State FFA Vice President; Shelby Ruland, State FFA Presidnet; Sadie Vander Wal, State FFA Reporter; and Nathan Linke, State FFA Reporter.

 courtesy photo

The South Dakota State and District FFA Officers met with the South Dakota Legislators at the 2020 South Dakota FFA Legislative Breakfast and District Officer Training hosted on Jan. 15-16, in Fort Pierre.

The two-day event focused on leadership, personal growth and career success. The State FFA

Officers also conducted a breakfast program focusing on agriculture, on food & natural resources education — including classroom instruction, on supervised agricultural experience (SAE) projects, and on FFA.

The youth leaders of S.D. FFA visited one-on-one with legislators, sharing their experiences with agricultural education programs and FFA. The students talked about the hands-on and career-relevant experience that these programs provide.

The state FFA officer team also held leadership training workshops for the district officers. Training focused on a variety of areas, including: team growth, personal development, meal etiquette, career and technical education and agricultural advocacy.

