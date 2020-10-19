South Dakota’s farmers are nearly finished harvesting the 2020 crops, remaining far ahead of the normal pace, thanks largely to the dry year that allowed early planting and lots of sunny days that allowed field work about every day of the week.
Only a third of the state’s corn crop remained in the field as of Sunday, Oct. 18, according to the weekly crop progress report released Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Sioux Falls. Last year at this time, 92% of the corn crop still was in the field and far from harvestable. Based on the five-year average, only 24% of the corn crop would be harvested by now, rather than the 64% reported Monday. Only 10% of the soybean crop remains in the field, compared with 73% at this time in 2019 and 40% still in the field in the five-year average.
Sunflower harvest was 26% complete by Sunday, near the five-year average of 22% and well ahead of last year’s 4%.
The NASS office said there were 6.7 days suitable for field work in the week ended Sunday, Oct. 18, mirroring so many weeks this farm season when farmers were able to get out into their fields pretty much every day of the week. That is big change from 2019 which saw the fewest “days suitable for field work,” from May 1 to Sept. 29 in 25 years in the state, according to Erik Gerlach of the NASS office in Sioux Falls.
Last year the state's farmers saw an average of only 3.6 days per week suitable for field work during those five main months, NASS reported. That meant the state’s farmers lost out on about 32 days of field work last year compare with an average during that five-month stretch May through September.
This year, it’s been at the other pole: few days all season haven’t allowed farmers to be out in their fields.
The reason is taking a toll, though: only 28% of the state’s topsoil has adequate moisture and only 36% of the state’s subsoil. Soils were so saturated coming into 2020’s growing season, after two years of extremely wet conditions, that this year’s crops in South Dakota have done pretty well. But now the soils are dry and how much moisture will be available to grow crops in 2021 will depend on how much snow and rain fall from now until May.
Pierre has seen 5.5 inches of precipitation less than the 30-year average from Jan. 1-Oct. 18, a 30% deficit from normal. Aberdeen is showing a 33% deficit — 6.6 inches — from normal precipitation in 2020 and Sioux Falls a full 42% less than normal, or 9.9 inches under normal so far this year, according to figures from the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen.
Despite the dry conditions, the state's crops promise pretty good yields, even records in some cases, according to USDA.
The corn crop in the state is projected to average 165 bushels per acre, soybeans 48 bushels an acre; both at or near record levels. The winter wheat crop planted in the fall of 2019 yielded an average of 58 bushels per acre, tying the record; and sunflowers will come in at 1,867 pounds per acre, near a record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.