With the holiday season now in full swing, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon reminded the public to continue taking mitigation measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday. She wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving, but said it celebrations should look different this year.
“We can’t let our guard down," Malsam-Rysdon said during the Wednesday news conference. "We need to make adjustments in our holiday traditions.”
A spike in COVID cases depends on the degree to which individual families modify their Thanksgiving plans. Malsam-Rysdon said she would be doing that with her own Thanksgiving traditions this year and is not gathering with family outside of her household. She said she appreciates the sacrifice people will have to make to slow the spread of COVID.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton echoed these sentiments, saying anytime groups of individuals come together there is an opportunity for COVID to spread.
“Make sure you are taking all possible measures to decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19. We are still seeing high levels of cases in the state and across the country,” Clayton said.
The state department of health reported 992 new confirmed cases and 291 new probable cases on Wednesday. This brought the total to 71,170 confirmed and 4,972 probable cases; 15,312 of which are active infections, according to the DOH’s website. Statewide, 570 people are currently hospitalized and 849 people have died due to COVID.
In Hughes County as of Wednesday, there were 326 active infections and 17 people have died from COVID. In Stanley County, there are 66 active infections. The level of community spread in both counties remains at “substantial.”
Meanwhile, South Dakota's numbers continue growing in comparison to other states, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
7,574
That is the pure number of new COVID-19 cases for South Dakota in the last week, CDC information shows. This total is more infections for the same time period than has been seen in each of these more populous states:
Rhode Island -- 6,896
- West Virginia -- 6,759
New Hampshire -- 3,079
Delaware -- 2,909
Maine -- 1,508
Hawaii -- 683
In a related matter, Malsam-Rysdon said she is “very excited” about the prospect of the state receiving the first allocation of a COVID-19 vaccine soon.
The COVID vaccine developed by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is the first kind the state expects to receive — an Emergency Use Authorization was filed last week and is currently under review. Malsam-Rysdon said it is a “line-by-line review of the authorization at the federal level to make sure the results are accurate so we can count on it to be safe and effective.”
The first allocations will be determined based on a “cascading list of priorities” — starting with high-risk health care workers and those in the most vulnerable populations — and the distribution depends on the amount of vaccines the state receives. The federal government was going to send 24,000 doses in the initial allocation, but that amount has since been reduced to 15,000 doses — a number the health department expects to change again.
Malsam-Rysdon also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated against the flu virus.
“Now more than ever, it’s important to get vaccinated,” she said. “It’s especially important for those over the age of 65 who could be at risk for more serious illness.”
This year, there have been 10,000 fewer flu shots given out as compared to this time last year, and 45,000 fewer vaccinations for people aged 65 and older.
