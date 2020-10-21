South Dakota has kicked off a nationwide law enforcement recruitment campaign. The main goal is to fill open positions within the Departments of Public Safety; Corrections; and Game, Fish and Parks.
“We can’t delineate open law enforcement positions for security reasons, but there are 243 total posted state government positions available,” said Ian Fury, communications director for Gov. Kristi Noem. To learn more and to apply, visit https://bhr.sd.gov/lejobs/.
“In South Dakota, we salute law enforcement for their hard work to keep our communities safe and strong,” Noem said. “While other states and cities are demonizing law enforcement officials, South Dakota is going to take a different path. We respect the work public safety officials are doing to keep our communities safe and welcome you to come join us.” The career opportunities available in South Dakota are ideal for individuals who want to live, work, and play in a state that respects freedom and personal responsibility. The State of South Dakota offers a competitive benefits package for employees and has the friendliest tax environment in the country.
“Attracting and retaining the right people in state government is a high priority,” said Commissioner Darin Seeley of the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources. “Nowhere is the importance of experience and dedication to service more important than in public safety positions like these.”
Friday, Oct. 23, is the graduation ceremony of the first nine recruits of the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s new Fast Track Academy. The ceremony is at the state Capitol in Pierre.
According to Tony Mangan, Department of Public Safety, the academy, held for the first time this year, is for those recruits who are already certified law enforcement officers. Because the fast track academy students already have the basic law enforcement training, their training period is several weeks shorter than the standard Highway Patrol academy.
“We are pleased with how the fast track academy worked and the quality of individuals who are joining the Highway Patrol,” said Col. Rick Miller, Highway Patrol superintendent. “Along with our traditional training academy, we now have two ways to recruit the best possible candidates to the Highway Patrol.“
Friday’s event starts at 1 p.m. inside the Capitol Rotunda. The keynote speaker is David Gilbertson, South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice. Though the location is limited to only immediate family, the ceremony is to be livestreamed on the Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.
The recruits in Class 63 and their duty stations are: Bryce Finnegan, Vermillion; Chad Gamber, Watertown; Lauren Jones, Webster; Jeff Kretlow, Rapid City; Karlea Larson, Selby; Jacob Raap, Spearfish; Evan Schoenefeld, Watertown; Derek Uebel, Sturgis; and Paige Zempel, Milbank.
