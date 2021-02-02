1

Canada geese are visible through the new fence at the South Dakota Governor's Mansion in Pierre. State officials are considering a new management plan for these animals. 

 Capital Journal file photo

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is seeking comments on a draft revision of the resident Canada goose action plan, which was last updated in 2016.

All individuals interested in the management of Canada geese in South Dakota have from now through March 5, 2021, to provide suggestions and comments on the draft action plan. A final draft of the revised plan is scheduled to be presented to the GFP Commission in April for their consideration and adoption.

A draft of the action plan can be found online at https://gfp.sd.gov/management-plans/ under “Plans Up for Revision”. Written comments on the plan can be sent to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, S.D. 57501, or emailed to canadagooseplan@state.sd.us. Comments must be received by March 5, and include your full name and city of residence.

"The South Dakota giant Canada goose population objective (three-year average spring index) is 140,000 with an objective range of 115,000-165,000 geese," the plan states in part.

The current estimate for Canada geese in South Dakota is 166,773.

