The League of Women Voters of South Dakota has formed a statewide, multi-organization coalition to change the way the state draws legislative maps during the redistricting process.
The redistricting process takes place after each census and shapes the way our Legislature looks for the next 10 years.
On Feb. 5, House Joint Resolution 5002 was submitted in the State House of Representatives. It will remove the authority to draw the legislative districts from politicians and give it more directly to the citizens by creating an Independent Redistricting Commission.
“An Independent Redistricting Commission allows citizens to choose their elected officials instead of having elected officials choose their voters," said Amy Scott-Stoltz, president of the LWV of South Dakota
Other organizations from across the state have joined the LWV to form a coalition called ‘Drawn Together SD’.
“Our state motto is, ‘Under God the People Rule’,” Scott-Stoltz stated. “Having an Independent Redistricting Commission would echo this sentiment.”
Follow HJR 5002 at sdlegislature.gov. For more information on the redistricting process, see the coalition website at DrawnTogether.com.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. It works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to men and women of all ages. For more information, visit southdakotalwv.org.
