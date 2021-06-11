Small South Dakota meat processors will receive $5 million through the state’s Coronavirus Relief Meat Processing Grant program.
The program gives funds to eligible processors to make an immediate impact on the state’s ability to process or store protein raised in the state. The state's Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources -- DANR -- manages the grant program.
The program received more than 100 applications. Ninety-nine applications -- 16 new facilities and 83 existing facilities -- were approved for funding with awards ranging from $9,000 to $108,207.
“The award letters and grant agreements were mailed on June 4,” DANR's Brian Walsh said. “Once the individual grant agreements are finalized they will be available on https://open.sd.gov/.
S.D. Coronavirus Relief Fund Meat Processing Capacity Grant awardees nearer the Pierre area include:
- US Beef Producers, Fort Pierre - $43,146
- Prairie Pure Beef, Gettysburg - $43,146
- Lakes Meat Processing, Gettysburg - $25,293
- Quality Custom Meats, Howard - $43,146
- Howard Cold Storage, Howard - $43,146
- DeHaai's Processing, Chamberlin - $43,146
- DBA Chamberlain Locker, Chamberlin - $43,146
- Public Lockers, Kadoka - $43,146
- Philip Custom Meats, Philip - $43,146
- Wall Meats, Wall - $43,146
“As COVID-19 and the latest cyber attacks on JBS have shown, it is critical to have a resilient and diversified food supply chain,” Gov. Kristi Noem said. “Unfortunately, consolidation and anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry have made life difficult for South Dakota meat producers. This grant program will help us expand our processing operations, which will give more options for producers and consumers alike.”
