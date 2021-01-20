"The completion of the Keystone XL pipeline would also yield a significant economic impact in South Dakota, especially through a portion of the $100 million in property taxes the project will generate annually. These revenues will be reinvested in our schools, rural communities, and local infrastructure."

Joint statement from U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, along with U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, all R-S.D.

