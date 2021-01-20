As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take the oath of office in Washington, D.C. today, those who represent South Dakota in the nation's capital hope the Democrat lives up to his campaign promise of "collaboration" by reconsidering plans to cancel the $8 billion Keystone XL Pipeline.
“As you begin your term, we know you will face many calls to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline, which for too many has become a symbol of America’s energy past,” a joint statement issued late Tuesday by U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, along with U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, all R-S.D., reads.
“We implore you to recognize the potential for this modern infrastructure project to serve as a model for how America can rebuild and update our energy sector. We hope you will take this opportunity to set the tone for your term by defending American jobs and infrastructure," the South Dakota delegation adds.
In May, one of Biden's top advisers said the former eight-year vice president -- and 36-year U.S. Senator -- would cancel the pipeline's required federal permit. Now, multiple published reports indicate this is Biden's plan.
"The completion of the Keystone XL pipeline would also yield a significant economic impact in South Dakota, especially through a portion of the $100 million in property taxes the project will generate annually. These revenues will be reinvested in our schools, rural communities, and local infrastructure," Thune, Rounds and Johnson added.
If completed, the TC Energy project would ship Canadian tar sands oil across 316 miles of South Dakota countryside, with pipeline constructed in nine of the state’s counties: Harding, Butte, Perkins, Meade, Pennington, Haakon, Jones, Lyman and Tripp.
"We are confident that Keystone XL is not only the safest and most reliable method to transport oil to markets, but the initiatives announced today also ensure it will have the lowest environmental impact of an oil pipeline in terms of greenhouse gas emissions,” Keystone XL President Richard Prior added via news release.
However, environmentalists disagree. One such group is the San Francisco-based Rainforest Action Network.
“As we celebrate this long delayed victory of people power over the fossil fuel industry, it is important to be clear that truly moving the climate needle forward will require following through on the logic of climate science and Indigenous land rights that makes KXL unacceptable," Rainforest Action Network Executive Director Ginger Cassady stated Tuesday.
As for Biden's plans, his website states he wants “more than $5 trillion” for clean energy initiatives, such as windmills, solar panels, hydropower and ethanol.
“Biden’s climate and environmental justice proposal will make a federal investment of $1.7 trillion over the next ten years, leveraging additional private sector and state and local investments to total to more than $5 trillion,” his website adds.
