S.D. News Watch wins national and regional reporting awards

South Dakota News Watch won several awards this month from two journalism organizations for work produced in 2019, with special recognition given to the staff’s coverage of agriculture.
Content Director Bart Pfankuch won first place in the news category in the annual contest held by the North American Agricultural Journalists association, and Pfankuch was then named national “Agricultural Journalist of the Year” for his work in 2019.
The news award was given for Pfankuch's four-part examination of the expansion of concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, in South Dakota. The series also won the Glenn Cunningham Memorial Award for Agricultural Journalist of the Year.
The judge called the CAFO series “an excellent, balanced and in-depth report … with myriad angles explored, including health, environmental, economic and animal safety.”
News Watch was also given the Audrey Mackiewitz Special Award for excellence in its overall coverage of agriculture in 2019. The award was given “in recognition of outstanding dedication to furthering the cause of agricultural journalism by expanding coverage of agriculture and its related businesses.”
The award was presented to Pfankuch and News Watch reporter Nick Lowrey (former editor of the Capital Journal newspaper in Pierre) as well as Maricarrol Kueter, the founding editor of News Watch who died in August 2019.
Also in April, News Watch was feted for its work in 2019 with top prizes in the Great Plains Journalism Awards contest, hosted by the Tulsa Press Club. This competition included media from eight states and received more than 600 entries.
In the newspaper division, Pfankuch won first place in the Best Reporting Category for his coverage of agriculture, and first place in the Business Reporting Category. Pfankuch also was a finalist in the Investigative Reporting Category for his series on abuses of youths at the Aurora Plains Academy in Plankinton, and he was also a finalist in the Online Project Category that included newspapers, magazines and online news outlets. That award was for multi-media work related to the CAFO series.
“It is gratifying to see the excellent journalism done by Bart as well as Nick recognized by these respected organizations,” said Dave Bordewyk, CEO of News Watch. “We often hear from readers and supporters how much they appreciate the good work that News Watch is doing. It’s also exciting for our team to be honored by peers.”
News Watch is a non-profit, online public-service journalism group whose work is available for free at SDNewsWatch.org and on social media, and which is also provided at no charge to traditional media across the state.
