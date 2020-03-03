During National Consumer Protection week, March 1-7, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is releasing his office's general Top Ten Consumer Complaints received by the office in 2019.
“Our Consumer Protection Division is working every day to address issues plaguing consumers and businesses relating to consumer issues,” said Ravnsborg. “The Division works to educate South Dakotans on how to detect fraud, and what their next steps are. Recognition and notification are the first steps to prevention.”
”Whether you are looking for ways to protect yourself from fraud, identity theft and scams, or are looking for the best way to use credit, I encourage you to visit the Division’s website at www.consumer.sd.gov,” said the Ravnsborg.
You can also get a free hard copy of the new Consumer Protection Handbook, by calling 1-800-300-1986, or emailing consumerhelp@state.sd.us. The Division can also give presentations to organizations or groups upon request. If interested, contact them at 1-800-300-1986 or consumerhelp@state.sd.us.
The Office of the South Dakota Attorney General and the Division of Consumer Protection help all South Dakotans to not fall victim to scams. They remind consumers to stay vigilant when it comes to protecting themselves.
Jody Gillaspie is the director of the Division of Consumer Protection. According to her, the 2019 top 10 areas of consumer complaints are:
- 1. Retail Sales - consists of work-at-home, computers/software, cable providers, retail general, cell phones, vets/pets, unsolicited mail, photography, gift cards, memberships, boats, moving companies.
- 2. Landlord/Tenant – can consist of deposit issues, repair work, evictions.
- 3. Credit Reporting – credit card companies, collection issues, debt adjusting/consolidation, inaccurate credit reporting, garnishments.
- 4. Auto – new, used, title issues, lease/rental, extended warranty, financing, repairs, camper/motorhome, repossession.
- 5. Health Fraud – billing, pharmaceutical issues, medical provider, healthcare claims & products, devices/equipment.
- 6. Travel – flights/airlines, motel, hotel, campgrounds, timeshares, vacation packages.
- 7. Home Repair – landscaping, windows, roofing, electrical, painting, remodel, contractor/subcontractors, plumbing, new construction, new mobile home, concrete, floor coverings, new modular home.
- 8. Internet Goods – fraud, auctions, pets/animals, websites, retail, gambling, providers.
- 9. Telemarketing - Do Not Call, fraud, sweepstakes, magazines, extended warranties, collection scams, buz op scams, grant scams, business to business, trial offers, etc.
- 10. Predatory Lending - mortgage, loans, banking entities, student loans, foreclosure, payday/title loans, usuary laws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.