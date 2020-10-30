As of April, 29,331 South Dakotans had health insurance through Obamacare, which is formally and officially known as the Affordable Care Act, or ACA.
The act’s open enrollment period for 2021 coverage opens Nov. 1. Consumers with individual policies have the option to enroll until Dec. 15 for coverage that would begin Jan. 1.
Jill Kruger, deputy director of the South Dakota Division of Insurance, said it is possible ACA enrollment numbers will increase this year because of individual changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as job losses resulting in a loss of health care coverage.
There are a variety of ways to enroll, the most common being through the federally facilitated exchange, Marketplace, at healthcare.gov. Consumers can create an account, log in, enter their information in, and shop around for available plans based on where they live. Other ways to enroll include consulting with local, licensed health insurance producers, over the phone, or via paper application.
“Local insurance agents can help identify changes in your needs, as well as explain different plan benefit options to meet those needs,” state Insurance Director Larry Deiter stated via news release. “They are your best resource when exploring the comprehensive health insurance coverage available in your area.”
Kruger said it is important to make sure that South Dakotans are only purchasing plans from either Avera Health Plans or Sanford Health Plan, as they are the only two providers approved by regulators to sell individual comprehensive health policies in South Dakota. Kruger said she has seen complaints from people who ended up purchasing an unapproved plan from elsewhere.
Those currently covered by ACA should have received a notice from their insurance provider about auto re-enrollment, and if an individual does not actively select a plan for 2021, the same plan or a similar one will be renewed.
Additional resources can be found on the Department of Labor and Regulation website at https://dlr.sd.gov/insurance/company_listings/list_of_licensed_to_sell_in_sd.aspx. Individuals can contact the Division of Insurance with questions at either 605-773-3563 or insurance@state.sd.us.
