(UPDATE: An earlier version of this article reported Tessa Mitchell had been fired; she later disputed that. State officials on Friday were not available to clarify earlier comments. So this version has been revised to report her job ended Tuesday, June 2, the same day state officials learned of her social media comments on protests in Topeka, Kansas.)
Tessa Mitchell’s employment as a trainer of law enforcement officers for the South Dakota attorney general’s office ended Tuesday, June 4, the same day state officials learned of comments involving race which she posted on a social media thread about protests.
In comments Thursday in response to questions from the Capital Journal, Tim Bormann, chief of staff to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, seemed to portray it as a quick firing after the office became aware of Mitchell’s social media comments.
But Mitchell disputed that in telephone and email comments to the Capital Journal, saying she had resigned two weeks earlier, but declined to provide much detail about it. Mitchell admits posting the comments in question on a social media page.
On Friday, Bormann did not return repeated calls and emails from the Capital Journal to clarify what happened.
On Thursday, he told the Capital Journal: “Ms. Mitchell was employed by our office, has been for about a year (as a) contract employee, as a critical incident training coordinator. The situation regarding social media activity was brought to the attention of our office late in the afternoon on Tuesday and effective the same date, June 2, Ms. Mitchell was no longer a contract employee of our office.”
The Capital Journal was unsuccessful in attempts to contact Mitchell on Thursday afternoon.
But Mitchell, after reading the Capital Journal article online Thursday evening, which characterized her leaving her job as being fired, emailed and called the Capital Journal to dispute that.
"I resigned two weeks ago before the comment was even made," she said. Mitchell said she is moving as she has planned to do for some time unrelated to the controversy over her social media comments.
In an email to the Capital Journal, she wrote: "I had resigned two weeks prior to even posting the comment. Freedom of speech is not for everyone, I guess."
Asked Thursday about the connection between Mitchell's social media comments and her employment ending with the attorney general's office, Bormann said he would let a screen-shot of comments made by Mitchell on another person’s social media page “speak for itself.” He said Mitchell’s social media comments were “unacceptable and gave us pause.”
In one, Mitchell commenting on images of people protesting in Topeka, Kansas, wrote: “WHY!!!!!!!! This is why many of us don’t trust black people. . ..look at what your people are doing, to everyone. Right now I could care less if they all got shot!”
Bormann said the attorney general’s office was contacted by the same person who emailed the Capital Journal about Mitchell’s comments.
She trained law enforcement officers from around the state on “critical incident” situations, such as someone threatening suicide or taking hostages or mental health-related incidents that might lead to violence, Bormann said
It was an unusual situation, Bormann said.
As a contract employee, Mitchell does not have an office in the AG’s office and has not regularly been in the Pierre office. Mitchell has lived in Rapid City in recent years. As with others who train law enforcement officers, she would come to Pierre for training sessions, Bormann said. Mitchell, then, was not in on Tuesday but she was provided with the paperwork that ended her contract with the state on Tuesday, June 2, Bormann said.
Employees in the department were told about Mitchell’s firing shortly after it happened, Bormann said.
“The post was unacceptable and gave us pause and concern and made us look into it further,” Bormann said.
He said “there is nothing explicit” in written guidelines for contract employee guidelines about what content on social media is unacceptable, “although we do hold people to higher standards.”
He said Mitchell has been a certified law enforcement officer working for the Rapid City Police Department.
He declined to give more details, saying it was a personnel issue.
An online source to state employees' salaries shows her salary this year in the attorney general's office is about $57,000.
It will be up to the state Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission on whether to replace Mitchell, Bormann said.
Julie Soza of Topeka, Kansas, sent emails to the Capital Journal and other news organizations in South Dakota, as well as to the attorney general’s office about Mitchell’s posting on another person’s social media page, on a thread about protests in Topeka.
In posting the comment in question, Mitchell used the name of her Facebook page, Allen-Tessa Mitchell, which includes her husband’s name.
Soza said she emailed Ravnsborg's office and newspapers in South Dakota because Mitchell trains law enforcement officers in the state, so Soza said the people of the state should be aware of her comments.
According to news stories and online information from nonprofits, Mitchell has won awards and been active in leadership in Special Olympics in South Dakota and has worked for the Rapid City Police Department.
