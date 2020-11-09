The first COVID-19 death of a South Dakota prison inmate was made public on Monday by the Department of Corrections regular update on the pandemic’s path in the DOC facilities in Pierre, Sioux Falls, Springfield, Rapid City and Yankton.
Michael Winder, spokesman for the DOC based in Pierre, said federal laws forbid him from identifying the inmate who died of COVID. He referred questions from the Capital Journal about it to the state Department of Health. An official at the DOH also said federal privacy laws about health care information constrain the DOH from commenting on whether a particular inmate died of COVID-19.
On Monday, the DOC reported that a total of 1,870 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 2,120 tested negative so far this year. Most of the 3,990 inmates tested so far this year were tested during mass testing in the past two months.
Of the 1,870 who tested positive, 1,757 had recovered by Monday, Nov. 9, leaving 113 inmates still considered to have cases of COVID-19, according to the DOC chart posted online.
One death from, or related to, COVID-19, was listed at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield in the report released Monday, Nov. 9. That’s the first indication by the DOC of any inmate death from COVID-19.
The DOC updates its “DOC COVID-19 Facility Updates” on its website each weekday by about noon; the information included is from up to about midnight of the previous day.
But there is a certain time lag between the separate announcement of an inmate dying and information about whether COVID-19 was a cause or contributing factor for the “Facility Updates” chart.
Winder last week told the Capital Journal that the death information on the COVID-19 update chart “is not updated on the (DOC) website until a death certificate is issued with COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor.”
Last week, Winder announced the deaths of two inmates, which is his routine role: when inmates escape or die, Winder puts out a news release.
On Monday, Winder announced a third inmate death.
On Oct. 30, Winder sent out a news release that inmate Curtis Schnellbach, 60, “passed away at a Yankton hospital Oct. 30 from natural causes.”
Winder on Nov. 4 said inmate Mark Johnson, 62, “passed away at a Yankton hospital Nov. 4 from natural causes.”
On Monday, Nov. 9, Winder announced John Rose, 73, “passed away at a Yankton hospital Nov. 8 from natural causes.”
Rose was serving an 80-year sentence , with 30 years suspended, for raping a girl, which was handed down in Huron in 2013.
The Mike Durfee facility, 30 miles west of Yankton, is on a former campus of the University of South Dakota and most inmates are “low medium custody inmates,” according to the DOC. The facility has treatment programs for sex offenders and alcohol and drug offenders.
Only one inmate of the Women’s Prison in Pierre still has COVID-19, according to the DOC figures released Monday. A total of 244 women at the prison, including the Community Work Center, in Pierre, had tested positive for COVID-19 at some point, including the first cases that were discovered in March.
The other 112 active COVID-19 cases in the DOC system include eight at the state pen in Sioux Falls; 26 in the Jameson Annex to the prison; five in the Community Work Center in Sioux Falls; 28 in Mike Durfee prison in Springfield; and 45 in the Rapid City Community Work Center. One who tested positive in the Yankton Community Work Center
Schnellbach and Johnson were incarcerated in Mike Durfee prison in Springfield, Winder said.
He told the Capital Journal that describing an inmate, for purposes of the DOC's news released at their death in prison is done to distinguish suicides and homicides or accidental deaths, from those by natural causes, which means "illness or old age," for DOC's purposes.
As of Monday, Nov. 9, there have been seven inmate deaths in 2020 in the state prison system, according to Winder.
That's pretty close to the long-term average.
Figures from the DOC obtained in 2017 by the Capital Journal indicated that an average of 6.2 inmates died each year from 1991-2016 for a total of 161. About 73% of them died from "natural causes;" 18.6% died from suicide, which is 9 times the suicide rate of the general population of adult males during that 26-year period; six, or 3.7%. were killed by other inmates. Four of the inmates in that quarter century died by accidents: one by a medically related seizure, for example, and one falling over a railing up in a cell tier. Three inmates were executed during those 26 years. There is one man on death row now.
The DOC has cut down its population by 14% this year, largely due to concerns about coping with the coronavirus: as of Nov. 8, there were 3,299 inmates, Winder told the Capital Journal on Monday, down 529 from 3,828 on Nov. 31, 2019.
