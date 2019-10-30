S.D. program to reduce roadway departure crashes in winter wins award

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) was honored last week in a ceremony in Washington, D.C., with a National Roadway Safety Award for the success of its High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) program to address road departure crashes in winter weather.
The awards are sponsored jointly by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Roadway Safety Foundation (RSF). The awards recognize roadway safety achievements that move the United States toward zero deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.
South Dakota’s HFST program involved installations in 15 locations in the Blacks Hills region of the state, which together averaged 21 winter weather-related crashes each year. In the two winters following the installations, there was a total crash reduction of 78 percent.
The award projects were evaluated on three criteria: effectiveness, innovation and efficient use of resources. The program honors outstanding projects involving infrastructure, operational or program-related innovations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.