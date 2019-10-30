S.D. program to reduce roadway departure crashes in winter wins award

At left is Tom Everett, executive director of the Federal Highway Administration, center is Dustin Witt, SDDOT highway safety planning engineer, and on the right is Gregory Cohen, executive director of the Roadway Safety Foundation.

 photo courtesy o Lon Anderson, West Virginia

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) was honored last week in a ceremony in Washington, D.C., with a National Roadway Safety Award for the success of its High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) program to address road departure crashes in winter weather.

The awards are sponsored jointly by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Roadway Safety Foundation (RSF). The awards recognize roadway safety achievements that move the United States toward zero deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.

South Dakota’s HFST program involved installations in 15 locations in the Blacks Hills region of the state, which together averaged 21 winter weather-related crashes each year. In the two winters following the installations, there was a total crash reduction of 78 percent.

The award projects were evaluated on three criteria: effectiveness, innovation and efficient use of resources. The program honors outstanding projects involving infrastructure, operational or program-related innovations.

Tags

Load comments