When South Dakota legislators convene at the State Capitol in Pierre next week, anyone in "jurisdiction of the Senate" will be expected to wear a mask to combat the spread of COVID-19.
According to the South Dakota Legislative Research Council, the House will be "encouraging mask wearing."
One member of the House who previously declared he will wear a mask is new District 24 Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre. Fellow new District 24 Rep. Mike Weisgram, R-Fort Pierre, said he will follow suit.
“I will definitely be wearing a mask and the measures I have seen (to date) are reasonable,” Weisgram told the Capital Journal. “I am optimistic that they will be [effective] but it is a work in progress. Obviously some unknowns but we have to move forward to have an effective and productive session.”
Senator-elect Mary Duvall, R-Pierre, previously served the district in the House.
"I think the protocols are a good effort to help us meet in person while still following recommended health and safety guidelines. I hope they prove to be effective — time will tell,” Duvall told the Capital Journal.
In addition to the mask rules, the protocols for the Legislature include:
Under certain circumstances and with leadership’s approval, allowing legislators to attend and vote remotely;
Limiting seating in both chambers’ galleries;
Providing personal protective equipment for all legislators and staff;
During committee meetings, encouraging remote testimony; and
Using digital documents more frequently.
President-Elect Pro Tempore Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said safety is a priority for this year’s session, but the Legislature still needs to get to work.
"Members of the legislature have battled COVID themselves, had family members contract it, or been exposed to others who have had it. We know the situation in our state, and plan to do what we can to mitigate the spread. But we still understand that legislative business has to go on," Schoenbeck stated via news release.
House Speaker-Elect Representative Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, echoed Schoenbeck’s sentiments.
"We've held numerous discussions over the past several months over what is the best way to hold the 2021 Legislative Session without adding to the COVID issues in South Dakota. Even in a pandemic, [the] government still needs to act," Gosch added via release.
The House of Representatives and the Senate will commence at noon Jan. 12 for the State of the State address.
