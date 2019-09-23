Seniors and other South Dakotans are awaiting prescription drug pricing legislation that would allow the federal government to negotiate Medicare's brand name drug prices.
Bills have already been introduced by both democrats and republicans without a compromise.
Erik Gaikowski, state director of AARP South Dakota, notes that Americans spend $129 billion a year on prescription drugs through Medicare programs.
He says they're eager to see common sense, bipartisan legislation that can win support from the White House.
Reduced prices for corn and soybeans due to tariffs combined with expensive damage repairs after this year's Midwest flooding have left some seniors in a bind, according to Gaikowski.
Many report that they've cut back on their prescribed dosage to save money and often spend one-fifth of their annual income on prescriptions.
"The average Medicare beneficiary has an annual income of about $26,000," Gaikowski points out. "And if you're on roughly four to five drugs every month, you're looking (at) $5,000 to $8,000 a year spending on medicine."
In addition to allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, AARP wants Congress to cap out-of-pocket costs for Medicare Part D and lower the cost of generic drugs.
"Prescription drug prices continue to rise, significantly above inflation--sometimes as much as four times the rate of inflation--and it's just not sustainable," Gaikowski states. "And we're for asking Congress to take a look at ways that they can impact drug pricing."
Gaikowski is in Washington, D.C. this week to discuss drug pricing bills with U.S. senators from South Dakota and the state's House representatives.
Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a measure that would allow the federal government to negotiate prices on 250 brand name drugs in Medicare, but republicans called it bad policy that would not win Senate support.
President Donald Trump previously backed more moderate drug pricing bills than the one introduced by Pelosi, including a proposal this summer in the Senate Finance Committee. But that bill also faces opposition from both sides of the aisle.
