The South Dakota Soybean Association invites soybean growers and friends in agriculture to attend the 2019 AgOutlook event, set for Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Sioux Falls Ramkota Exhibit Hall. The event includes a trade show of more than 70 vendors and a day-long agenda of speakers who will share their expertise.
“We’ve all had quite a year, full of market and weather challenges. That being said, there’s also a lot to be excited about as South Dakota soybean growers,” said Jeff Thompson, grower from Colton, and president of the S.D Soybean Assoc. “I encourage farmers to take time to attend AgOutlook, to make some new friends and reconnect with old ones.”
AgOutlook is held in conjunction with the Association’s annual meeting, held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. A free social, themed “Uniting Agriculture,” follows from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Preregistration is requested, but not required, at www.sdsoybean.org or call (605) 330-9942.
“As we wrap up one of the most challenging years in agriculture, now is the time to make plans for a successful new year by attending AgOutlook,” said Craig Converse, soybean grower from Brookings, and chairman of the S.D. Soybean Research & Promotion Council. “Your checkoff investment continues to create new market opportunities by expanding into new countries and creating new products.”
Thursday, Dec. 5 kicks off with the Calyxt “Early Riser Breakfast,” at 8 a.m. on the topic of “Join the Journey Toward Healthy Foods and Healthy Premiums.” No pre-registration is needed for this open-to-the-public event.
New this year to AgOutlook is a women’s program, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Featured topics include “Annie’s Project,” an educational program dedicated to strengthening women’s roles in modern farm and ranch enterprises, and a South Dakota State University Extension presentation of “Helping My Neighbor with Farm and Ranch Stress.”
S.D. Soybean welcomes DTN Senior Meteorologist Bryce Anderson to this year’s AgOutlook. Anderson speaks at 10:30 a.m. to share his insights from 25-plus years of in-depth analysis and weather forecasts for DTN and Progressive Farmer.
After a noon meal in the trade show, Bob Farmer, writer and spokesman for Farmers’ Almanac, will present some down-home humor taken from the pages of the fabled publication. At 3 p.m., AgOutlook attendees hear from Tom Steever, whose radio career began at Sioux Falls’ KSOO and is now 17 years in with the Brownfield Ag Network.
“I enjoy making new friends and renewing old acquaintances with farmers and agribusiness professionals,” Jerry Schmitz, S.D. Soybean executive director, said about the upcoming event. “AgOutlook is an opportunity for farmers to exchange information about farming, family and friends. We’ll also share the challenges and successes on the farm this past year and discuss how what we learned from them will shape our business in 2020.”
There is no cost to attend AgOutlook. Pre-register for the event and see the detailed schedule online at www.sdsoybean.org or by calling (605) 330-9942.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.