S.D. Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) is holding its annual meeting Sat., March 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Chamberlain.
Members and non-member producers - farmers market managers and vendors, chefs, value-added businesses, local foods enthusiasts, and agencies - are encouraged to attend. The statewide event promotes the growing specialty crop production and local foods movement.
Registration and networking is at 9:30 a.m. at the AmericInn Conference Center, 1981 E. King St., in Chamberlain.
The day includes the SDSPA annual membership meeting and a web conference session featuring Carol Ford, a Minnesota vegetable producer specializing in Deep Winter Greenhouse production.
The membership meeting runs from 10 – 11:30 a.m. It is open to all, but current membership is required to vote. Membership must be made current before March 1, 2020. A web conference link is available. The afternoon session with Carol Ford will not be available online.
From 1-2:00 p.m. Carol Ford will discuss the latest in design and production with Deep Winter Greenhouses (DWG). He will discuss extending growing seasons. DWG uses passive solar technology to create an environment where cold tolerant crops like leafy greens can be grown during the winter to satisfy consumer demand for fresh local produce year-round and increase revenue for farmers. Hear about the structural changes for the new 3.0 design.
Pre-register online by Mar. 1 on the SDSPA website. (www.sdspecialtyproducers.org) The registration includes the cost of the meal. Walk-in registration is also welcome, but does not include a meal.
