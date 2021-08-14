South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger announced earlier this month that they are nearing a donation milestone, with one million pounds of game meat since 1993 going to the hungry in cooperation with Feeding South Dakota and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.
“Initial emphasis was on encouraging donation of deer and antelope through participating game processors and local food pantries,” an Aug. 5 press release from Field Director Ron Fowler stated. “Through the years increased opportunities were provided by SDSAH for donation of additional game such as Canada geese, pheasants, and walleye. At the same time hunters became more aware of need and demand for game meat by poverty-level families and took advantage of the additional opportunities for donation.”
According to the release, 986,150 pounds of game meat have been donated thus far in cooperation with Feeding South Dakota and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks. This puts SDSAH within 14,000 pounds of the million-pound threshold. A total of 20,086 pounds of game meat donated in 2020.
“With continued support from thoughtful hunters the milestone of 1,000,000 pounds of game meat donated to families in need will be reached in 2021,” the release read.
“This is a real milestone, and I think it’s something to be noted by the public, to know the good that’s being done by Sportsmen Against Hunger and know that there’s a lot of meat that’s going to needy families,” Fowler told the Capital Journal. “And we can kind of further describe the impact of it as that each pound of meat is considered to be enough meat for a family of four for a meal. That’s kind of the rule of thumb that Feeding South Dakota uses and in looking at this donated meat, when we’re looking at a million pounds of donated game meat, that’s four million meals for hungry people.”
Fowler said the feeling he gets from delivering donated meat is akin to that of “frosting on a cake.”
“I do a lot of work, organizing the donation program, working with the game processors, working with Game, Fish and Parks, working with Feeding South Dakota to get everybody on the same page and coordinated,” Fowler said. “Also working with hunters, like I’m doing right now in getting the word out through news releases and website information, that kind of thing to get it all to come together. And like I say, when I can go out and pick up processed meat from a game processor, meat that’s been donated, it’s just frosting on the cake. It’s a real reward for what I’m doing.”
