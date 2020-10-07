This week, South Dakota Supreme Court justices heard arguments on the appeal by Lisa Tammen and Randall Jurgens of a decision made a year ago by state Circuit Judge Thomas Trimble in Pierre.
Trimble, a retired judge who still hears cases, in August 2019 effectively dismissed their case against the city of Pierre and the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department for damages from a traffic crash in 2016 caused by a volunteer firefighter driving to a training session at the downtown fire station in Pierre.
The case stems from a nearly deadly pickup-motorcycle crash four years ago. It happened about 6:06 p.m., Aug. 1, 2016, according to the plaintiff’s statement of facts.
Gerrit Tronvold, who was 19, was driving his 2002 Chevy pickup from his home 10 miles north of Pierre near the Grey Goose Store to a training session at the main fire station in downtown Pierre.
About halfway to Pierre, Tronvold came to a stop sign on Grey Goose Road where it intersects with Highway 1804. He proceeded through it and collided with Jurgens who was driving a motorcycle northwest on the curving 1804 with Tammen as a passenger.
“Due to (Tronvold’s) grossly negligent and reckless conduct,” Jurgens and Tammen “could not avoid colliding with Tronvold’s pickup,” according to their lawyers.
The crash led to Jurgens and Tammen being airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries where they spent a month. Each of them ended up having their left leg amputated.
Tronvold pleaded guilty to failing to yield and for not wearing a seat belt.
But Trammen and Jurgens sued the city and the fire department for damages, arguing they were liable for Tronvold’s actions.
Tronvold was on his way to training at the downtown fire station. As a volunteer with the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, Tronvold was required to use his own vehicle to get to training sessions and to emergency calls for fires, keeping his firefighting equipment in his own vehicle so he could get to fires without having to stop first at the fire station, the plaintiffs’ attorneys said.
On Monday, the attorneys made their case before the Supreme Court and justices asked several questions. The audio recording of the hearing is available online at https://ujs.sd.gov/uploads/sc/oralarguements/2020_10_05_29114_29138.mp3.
The plaintiffs’ attorneys said Fire Chief Ian Paul testified at the lower court case that firefighters, although volunteers, were required to use their own vehicles to attend training and to respond to fires. One of the attorneys representing Tammen and Jurgens told the Supreme Court justices on Monday during oral arguments that Paul’s testimony goes to prove their case. And that Trimble a year ago erred when he gave the city and fire department a summary judgment ruling they were not liable for Tronvold’s negligence leading to the injuries to Tammen and Jurgens, their attorneys argued on Monday.
The attorneys for Jurgens and Tammen argue that the basic idea is an employer — in this case the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department — is liable for an employee’s negligent acts if such a traffic crash “may be the result of its policy;” that is, requiring attendance at certain meetings by the employee using his own vehicle.
According to the plaintiffs attorneys, from two firms in Sioux Falls, the two basic issues before the Supremes in this appeal are:
- First, whether the lower court erred a year ago when it ruled Tronvold was not acting “within the scope of his employment at the time of the collision. Trimble ruled a year ago that Tronvold was like any employee driving to a job: the employer typically isn’t responsible for negligence of such an employee on his way to work. But the plaintiffs argue that such jobs as firefighters with a city fire department are exceptions, in the law, from that general principle.
- Then, whether the city of Pierre’s and the fire department’s “governmental liability (insurance) policy” should apply in this case so that Tammen and Jurgens can recover damages from the insurance provider.
The Supreme Court did not issue a written opinion this week on the case.
